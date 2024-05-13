

The first and largest wellness destination in the Middle East, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, has been named "Middle East’s Leading Retreat 2024" at the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. Voted for by the public, the prestigious awards are the leading authority that recognize and reward excellence in travel and tourism.

The announcement was made at Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai the same week that Al Sidra Restaurant located within Zulal Serenity scooped the award “Green & Clean Award” for its outstanding wellness cuisine at the Fact Dining Awards 2024 in Doha.

So far this year Zulal Wellness Resort has collected a total of four awards, following on from nine awards in 2023. Earlier this year Zulal Wellness Resort was voted “Best Spa Retreat in the Middle East” at the 2024 Luxury Spa Edit Awards and “Multigenerational Wellness Resort of the Year” at the Compare Retreats’ Luxury Wellness Travel Awards 2024.

Winning Middle East’s Leading Retreat 2024 at the World Travel Awards further cements Zulal Wellness Resort’s global reputation in wellness and hospitality.

In 2023 Zulal Wellness Resort attained unprecedented success, securing dual victories at the World Travel Awards and World Spa Awards. Building upon this achievement, the resort has continued to garner further acclaim, including the esteemed "5 Star Hotel Award" at the inaugural Qatar Tourism Awards and the prestigious "Best Spa & Health Resort" recognition at the Connoisseur Circle Hospitality Awards 2023.

Commenting on the award wins, the Resort Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Holger Glaser, expressed sentiments of gratitude and appreciation: “Winning the award for Middle East’s Leading Retreat 2024 means the world to us and we are extremely grateful for this recognition from the World Travel Awards. It is a testament to the hard work of the team. We thank those who voted and our guests for continuing to choose Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som.

Additionally, Zulal Wellness Resort’s unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled wellness experiences was celebrated at the Oh La La Spa & Wellness Awards in 2023, where it received dual honours for the "Favourite Body Reshaping and Weight Loss Programme" and "Spa of the Year Qatar." These remarkable achievements underscore Zulal's dedication to redefining luxury through transformative wellness experiences.

As another year with excellence continues, Zulal Wellness Resort continues to inspire positive and sustainable lifestyle change in all guests.

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM:

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located along a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.