Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 36% overall construction completion of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City, one of Dubai’s most distinguished residential areas, with its projected completion date set for Q4 2024.

With a dedicated workforce of 432, progress is advancing rapidly. The structural work is currently at 94%, blockwork at 55%, internal plaster has reached 17%, HVAC and MEP are at 8% and 7%, and overall finishes are now 9% complete. Azizi Vista features studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “With stringent quality control processes in place, strongly forged partnerships, and the latest construction technology, our aspiration of developing this strategically located, well-thought-out community in Dubai Studio City is rapidly coming to life. We are thrilled with the swift construction at Azizi Vista, in large made possible by the excellent contractor, outstanding suppliers and all other diligently working stakeholders that are contributing to its development.”

Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance away from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

