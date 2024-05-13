Dubai, UAE: The official launch of The Beach Residences’ East Wing and Townhouses, at Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah from Range Developments will take place on May 30th at Bluewaters Forum by the Banyan Tree Dubai. The event introduces these new phases of Range Developments’ highly sought after Beach Residences’ project, and comes on the back of the full sell out of Range’s Beach House at Al Marjan Island and the West Wing of Range’s Beach Residences at Al Marjan Island.

The exclusive launch, open to brokers and partners only, will showcase the stunning development amidst the convenience ofliving moments away from the world-class Wynn Al Marjan Island resort. The eagerly awaited Wynn beachfront resort will be built on the island spanning 62 hectares and is set to be the MENA region’s first-ever gaming resort. The Wynn Al Marjan Island aims to become a new landmark, and a new beacon for travellers to Ras Al Khaimah from across the globe.

The Beach Residences’ East Wing and Townhouses from Range Developments is a collection meticulously designed to cater to the discerning tastes of both families and individuals, and phase two offers the ultimate in beautiful beachside living.

This will be the final phase of the Beach Residences and will features just 135 bespoke apartments and just 11 townhouses, all with sea views, near the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, with easy access to luxury entertainment options. Prices for the final phase of this distinct development start from AED 1.1 million (US$299,000) and offer potentially significant returns.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of the most picturesque emirates of the UAE, also boasts a growing and lucrative real estate market with attractive pricing and the potential for a greater return. This not only appeals to individual investors but also opens opportunities for institutional investors and real estate funds. With the appreciation in property values over time, investing in Ras Al Khaimah real estate can offer substantial yields in terms of capital and income generation opportunities.

The Beach Residences at Marjan Island, East Wing.

Elevating the seafront living experience, every apartment is thoughtfully designed to showcase stunning sea views with direct beach access. The East Wing residences offer studio and one-bedroom apartments that embrace the essence of beachfront elegance.

Bespoke apartments blend cutting-edge design and exquisite detailing with breathtaking views, alongside high-end amenities offering a unique experience of living right by the water, emphasising luxury and an exclusive lifestyle. The development boasts high-quality finishes, elegant lighting, and state-of-the-art appliances, ensuring both beauty and functionality, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering natural light.

The Beach Residences at Marjan Island - The Townhouses

These 11 beautiful beachfront townhouses offer serenity by the sea. Each property stands within its own landscaped private garden, complete with a plunge pool, sitting in turn alongside the Marjan shoreline, and a short stroll to the first-class entertainment and gaming experiences from the nearby Wynn resort.

The townhouses range from 2,200 to 3,400 sq ft and offer three or five bedrooms. Blending seamlessly with the surrounding seascape, contemporary architecture utilises the best in premium materials and finishes. In addition to their own exceptional facilities, townhouse residents enjoy full access to The Beach Residence’s unparalleled array of recreational, lifestyle, and social amenities. With stunning infinity pools, barbecue areas, dedicated children’s play, and pool area, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and the residents’ very own clubhouse facility, not forgetting the wide variety of dining and entertaining options and twenty-four-hour concierge service.

Based in the UAE, the award-winning Range Developments has an unparalleled track record in building high-quality resorts in the Caribbean, providing investors with access to exceptional real estate developments, and is now bringing this expertise to Range Ras Al Khaimah.

Experts in luxury living, Range Developments has more than a decade of experience, completing the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa. Range Developments recently opened the Six Senses in Grenada and is currently finishing the InterContinental Grenada Resort, due to open in 2026.

“We see great potential in Ras Al Khaimah,” says Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments. “It has all the attributes we like to see – a robust and diversified economy, plus the excitement of the Wynn Al Marjan Island, an integrated resort that will boost tourism beyond people’s expectations.”

“After the sell-out success of the West Wing release, we are looking forward to showcasing the East Wing and Townhouses of the stunning Beach Residences development on May 30th in Dubai, giving the first opportunity to our industry colleagues and investors to purchase and see what is on offer exclusively at the event” Asaria continued.

“Our site selection, building design, and interior aesthetic have been carefully curated to cater to end-users and investors alike,” says Riaz Shariff, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments.

For brokers and partners seeking to capitalise on the burgeoning real estate market of Ras Al Khaimah, The Beach Residences' East Wing, and Townhouses represent an unparalleled investment opportunity. Join us on May 30th at the Bluewaters Forum by the Banyan Tree Dubai for an exclusive glimpse into the future of luxury living on Marjan Island.

-Ends-

About Range Developments

Range Developments is an award-wining developer with more than a decade of experience, completing the Park Hyatt St. Kitts (CNN named it ‘Best New Hotel in the Caribbean’ in 2017) and the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa (Forbes magazine claimed it was the most anticipated hotel opening in the Caribbean in 2019). Range Developments has recently opened the Six Senses La Sagesse in Grenada and is finishing the InterContinental Grenada Resort, due to open in 2025. Range Developments has also created a number of ultra luxury properties in some of Dubai’s most prestigious neighbourhood.

In 2023, Range Developments acquired a number of beachfront land parcels on Al Marjan Island and is developing 600 apartments across 3 projects.

Learn more about Range Developments by visiting the website at www.rangerak.ae

For Media Opportunities

Israa Abu Koush | TishTash Communications

E: israa@tishtash.com