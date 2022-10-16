Dubai, UAE: Global Software Solutions (GSS) a leading enterprise solution provider in the banking and financial services space has partnered with Codebase Technologies, one of the world’s fastest-growing API banking fintechs. With GSS joining Codebase Technologies’ Channel Partner Network the two organizations will provide the region with a holistic digital banking offering coupled with leading-edge payment capabilities.

Tamer Al Mauge, Codebase Technologies’ Managing Director for MENA, stated “We’re very happy to join hands with GSS to drive innovation in the MENA region by providing financial institutions with access to a full digital banking tech stack. The need of the hour for financial institutions is rapid digitization through a proven technology stack that can serve as a platform for ongoing business optimization, innovation, and the creation of new customer experiences. Digibanc is a powerful platform that delivers all of this and more. This partnership will help us fill a gap in the market that financial institutions have faced as they transform into digital-first players.”

Through the partnership, Codebase Technologies and GSS will offer comprehensive digital banking services to banks, fintech, and other corporates that want to take advantage of Codebase Technologies’ cutting-edge Digibanc platform to meet the growing needs of the market and customers. The offering will encompass a comprehensive technology stack for NeoBanks, Challenger Banks, Islamic Banks, and Conventional Banks including Next Generation Omnichannel Solutions, Core Banking, Open Banking, Instant Lending, BNLP, P2P Payments, Super Apps, and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mahmoud Abuebeid, CEO & Board Member, GSS said “We share Codebase Technologies’ vision for the future of digital financial services and wanted to partner with the team so that we can support FIs with cutting-edge digital banking and payments stack that gives them the tools they need to disrupt effectively. This partnership will help drive increased adoption of innovative digital technologies and have a significant impact on financial institutions' abilities to realize their digital-first agendas.”

﻿Nehul Goradia, Director of Channels & Alliances, Codebase Technologies, added “Collaboration and a network of strategic partners is key to success in the market. We’re excited to expand our ecosystem with the addition of a strong partner like GSS, which will grow our network and reach, ultimately increasing financial institutions' capabilities and benefitting customers with new experiences and offerings.”

-Ends-

About Codebase Technologies

Codebase Technologies is one of the world's fastest-growing open API banking solutions fintechs. With a vision to "disrupt the way technology is utilized, for a greater purpose," the company engineers impactful digital financial experiences for conventional and Islamic banks, fintechs, neobanks, lenders, and start-ups.

Codebase Technologies has launched several digital, challenger, and neobanks and financial propositions worldwide with a proven success rate and unparalleled speed to market, growing exponentially as a digital banking technology pioneer in the global banking industry.

The company's award-winning DigibancTM fintech platform is a cloud-enabled, API-driven, and highly adaptable digital banking platform, built on a component-based, micro-services architecture, allowing institutions to deliver inclusive digital financial services at speed and scale. The platform's open architecture embraces a diverse ecosystem of partners and vendors, driving collaborative experiences and co-creation across the financial services landscape.

Website: www.codebtech.com

LinkedIn:https://ae.linkedin.com/company/codebasetechnologies

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHchl1RaH_38KeYUTQjllsQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codebase.technologies/?hl=en

About Global Software Solutions (GSS)

Global Software Solutions is an enterprise solution provider in the Banking and Financial Services space. GSS, through its Torus Low Code platform, Veracious Product line and the service offerings, solves mission critical problem statements in the domains of payments, core banking, Document Management, and process automation.

Global Software Solutions payment suite encompasses a wide swathe of cloud-ready integrated functionalities ranging from Transfers, Cheque clearing, Payroll, Direct debits, Host to Host - scalable with single/multi-tenant, multi-currency, multi-country capabilities. All of this is built on a low code extensible platform with a future ready modern technology stack.

The payment hub is also localized with the regional regulations and is also aligned architecturally with the newly released Real-time payments infrastructure (NPSS) of the Central bank of the UAE.

GSS is locally established company backed by the largest construction conglomerate in the region.

Website: http://www.gsstechgroup.com/

Media Contact:

Tom Romanski

Branding and Communications Lead

Codebase Technologies

Email: romanski@codebtech.com