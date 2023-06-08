Bonn, Germany - The world’s leading renewable energy groups have joined forces to ensure COP28 sees the world adopt a global commitment to renewable energy acceleration. The world needs renewables now and policymakers must have a clear-eyed focus on delivering them – this partnership will ensure that happens.

The Global Renewables Alliance and the International Renewable Energy Agency signed an MoU today to create a unified vision for a rapid, sustainable, affordable and inclusive energy transition. The partnership will have a laser-targeted focus on ensuring the delivery of renewable energy around the world, and ensure policymakers work to remove the bottlenecks that could hinder the rapid growth in renewable capacity that the world needs to stay on the 1.5°C pathway.

COP28 represents the last major chance for the world to get back on track to meet our climate goals. The organisations will collaborate on a series of position papers, policy recommendations and events, culminating in activities and crucial, action-oriented discussions at a dedicated hub that puts renewable energy at the very centre of discussions in COP28, Dubai.

The work carried out at this pioneering hub will deliver leadership and decision making to ensure genuine implementation. Bringing collaboration between governments, industry and other key stakeholders from all parts of the world to the heart of COP28 will ensure no one is left behind and holistic, clean energy solutions can deliver a path to sustainable development for the whole world.

The two organisations are also collaborating on raising awareness and accelerating high impact corporate sourcing of renewable energy, specifically hourly matching (24/7 CFE).

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, said, “Now more than ever we must redesign international cooperation and enhance closer collaborations with major players to accelerate and scale up the energy transition. It is a pleasure to take this significant step with the Alliance, as some of its founding members have been an active part of IRENA Coalition for Action’s family. I am convinced that this new partnership with leading voices of renewables will catalyse tangible commitments at COP28 and beyond, further amplifying our joint efforts to get the transition back on track.”

Bruce Douglas, CEO of the Global Renewables Alliance, said, “We need #RenewablesNow. The global energy transition will only be delivered at scale and speed through collaboration. It is vital that industry and governments now work together to accelerate renewable energy deployment. GRA are therefore delighted to be collaborating with IRENA in this critical year for the transition – our united voices will be fundamental to COP28 delivering the renewable pathway the world needs.”

About the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

IRENA is the lead intergovernmental agency for the global energy transformation that supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future and serves as the principal platform for international co-operation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy. With 168 Members (167 States and the European Union) and 16 additional countries in the accession process and actively engaged, IRENA promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.

