RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Ghanem announced the launch of fractional ownership of real estate in Saudi Arabia under the regulatory sandbox of the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), marking a key milestone in expanding access to regulated real estate investment in the Kingdom.

The launch enables eligible Saudi investors to own officially registered fractional shares in income-generating real estate assets through a fully digital journey. Ghanem is fully integrated with the Real Estate Registry, ensuring ownership is recorded transparently in the official registry and in line with regulatory requirements and investor protection standards.

The initiative reflects REGA’s commitment to enabling innovation while maintaining strong governance, compliance, and market integrity.

Commenting on the launch, Saleh Waheed Al-Ghamdi, CEO of Ghanem, said:

“Launching fractional ownership under the REGA Sandbox is a major milestone for Ghanem and the Saudi real estate sector. Our full integration with the Real Estate Registry allows us to deliver a transparent, secure, and fully regulated investment experience.”

The product will roll out in phases within the sandbox environment, allowing controlled testing under regulatory oversight before broader market expansion.

*Source: AETOSWire