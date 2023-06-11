The dean of QF partner Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), Dr. Safwan Masri, hosted an exclusive media roundtable with leading media organizations, where he unveiled his ambitious vision for the future of the institution and showcased groundbreaking initiatives aimed at expanding the impact of global education and propelling GU-Q to preeminence in the region.

Conversing in both Arabic and English, Dean Masri emphasized GU-Q's crucial role as a vibrant hub of global education, enabling not only the provision of education but also the exchange of knowledge with local partners, acting as a bridge between the region and the United States, and actively contributing to the globalization of Georgetown University.

He also recognized the critical role media play in bridging the gap between the world of higher education and the public, saying: “At the intersection of media and academia, we can jointly inspire robust civic discourse to advance an informed citizenry.”

In support of that effort, the dean announced the university's plan to establish a comprehensive database featuring Georgetown University’s impressive roster of world renowned scholars and industry experts who can provide valuable insights and contextualize complex issues to ensure accurate and informed reporting about international affairs.

One of the highlights of the event was Dean Masri's announcement of the university's strategic blueprint to enhance its global profile. Collaborating with local institutions and Georgetown's Washington, DC campus, GU-Q aims to bolster its expertise in critical areas such as international security, global economics, and America's relationship with the region.

When asked about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education, the dean highlighted two paths: either resisting its progress or embracing it to enhance learning and prepare students for the yet-to-be-defined future of work. He cited GU-Q graduates as prime examples of individuals well-positioned to shape the jobs of tomorrow, emphasizing the university's commitment to evolving alongside advancing technologies.

The media roundtable also shed light on a series of upcoming events that will anchor GU-Q as a hub of community engagement and intellectual activity in the coming year. Conferences, book launches, distinguished lectures, and programs featuring diplomats and scholars in residence are set to provide students, scholars, as well as the Qatari public, opportunities for intellectual exploration and exchange.

Notable conferences on the agenda include "America and the Middle East: 20 Years after the War in Iraq," "Global Histories and Practices of Islamophobia," "Confronting the Impasse: Doha Symposium on Afghanistan and the Region," "Water Security in the Gulf: Developing a 50–100-Year Vision," "International Law and the Global South," and "Global Energy Cultures: How Energy Shapes Our Everyday Life."

With further strategic initiatives planned beyond the near future, the dean said: “I look forward to continuing our fruitful dialogue on education and knowledge exchange.” In his closing remarks, Dean Masri expressed his profound admiration for the rich cultural experiences he has encountered during his initial months in Qatar. He commended the exceptional quality of students, the unique approach to education in Qatar, and the nation's genuine commitment to arts, culture, education, sports, and communications.

About Georgetown University in Qatar

Established in 1789 in Washington, DC, Georgetown University is one of the world’s leading academic and research institutions. Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q), founded in 2005 in partnership with Qatar Foundation, seeks to build upon the world-class reputation of the university through education, research, and service. Inspired by the university’s mission of promoting intellectual, ethical, and spiritual understanding, GU-Q aims to advance knowledge and provide students and the community with a holistic educational experience that produces global citizens committed to the service of humankind.

Located in Doha’s Education City, GU-Q offers the same internationally recognized Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree as Georgetown’s Capitol Campus in Washington, DC. This unique, interdisciplinary program prepares students to tackle the most important and pressing global issues by helping them develop critical thinking, analytic, and communication skills within an international context. GU-Q alumni work in leading local and international organizations across industries ranging from finance to energy, education, and media. The Qatar campus also serves as a residency and delivery location for the Executive Master’s in Emergency and Disaster Management along with the Executive Master’s in Leadership.

