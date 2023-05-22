Impressive new facility demonstrates Geely AGMC’s commitment to UAE market

Geely Auto will introduce a range of all-new electric and ICE vehicles to customers in the UAE, including the cutting-edge EV Geometry C unveiled at the showroom launch

AGMC will continue to build Geely sales and service network, with further facilities to come in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah later in 2023

Dubai, UAE: AGMC, the official distributor of Geely vehicles in the UAE, has formally launched the new home of Geely Auto in the UAE, AGMC’s first dedicated Geely Auto flagship showroom and after-sales centre on Al-Ittihad Road, Dubai.

The premium and contemporary new facility, boasting expansive display galleries across two floors, a state-of-the-art service centre, and multiple lounge areas and F&B offerings, was launched at a glamorous ceremony featuring unforgettable live entertainment, and attended by assembled VIP guests, valued media, and senior management from Geely Auto Middle East and AGMC.

The impressive new facility makes a strong statement on Geely AGMC’s commitment to the UAE market, with plans to further develop the Geely sales and service network across the Emirates with further facilities to come in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah later this year.

Hosting the launch was Jan Felton, Managing Director of Albatha Holding; Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi, Regional Manager AGMC; XUE Tao (Cook), Deputy General Manager of Geely Auto International Corporation and General Manager of Geely Auto Middle East; and GU Xiaen (Alex), Deputy General Manager of Geely Auto Middle East, with a special attendance from Michael Song, CEO of Geely Automobile International Corporation.

Speaking at the launch, Jan Felton said: “With a stylish and desirable range of passenger cars, SUVs and EVs featuring advanced technologies and premium design, Geely Auto is a key addition to the AGMC stable of high-quality automotive products, and it was essential to ensure that these impressive vehicles had a suitable home in Dubai. This is why we have invested heavily in this state-of-the-art and premium facility to properly showcase the Geely Auto range in a fitting environment, and serve Geely owners with a superior customer experience in every way.”

GU Xiaen (Alex), Deputy GM of Geely Middle East further added: “As a key market for Geely Auto, we are excited that the brand has found a new home in Dubai, and we are confident that Geely customers will appreciate an exceptional level of service from our partners at AGMC. In the past three years, Geely's brand image, network development and service reputation in the Middle East have all reached a new level thanks to our dealer partners, and we look forward to working alongside AGMC to expand Geely’s presence and build an exciting future for the brand in the UAE.”

Committed to a Sustainable Future

As a brand fully committed to sustainable mobility solutions in line with the UAE government’s Net Zero 2050 strategy, Geely AGMC marks the brand’s launch in the UAE with EVs as a core product offering, in line with Geely’s "Be Brand New" strategy.

To lead this strategy, guests at the launch were treated to the unveiling of the Geometry C, the fully electric compact SUV that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. Featuring industry-leading battery, motor and electric control technologies that can easily cope with a wide range of driving scenarios, Geometry C offers an extraordinarily long battery life and driving range for an affordable price.

Guests attending the launch were also able to experience the exceptional design and advanced features the intelligent SUV Coolray and the stylish sedan Emgrand can offer.

Geely Coolray is a B segment SUV which offers the perfect combination of design, power, technology and safety, and is designed to deliver an all-round driving experience, boasting best-in-class on-board powertrain and cutting-edge technologies such as powerful Engine, BMA Architecture and L2 level ADAS functions. The Emgrand is a sedan offering a comfortable driving experience with elegant wide-body Hella flush design, skyline rhythmic taillight and world-class BMA architecture.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for 47 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.3 million vehicles in 2022, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past ten consecutive years.