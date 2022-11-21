Riyadh: Leejam Sports Co. today announced the launch of Fitness Time – Irqah, the company's 155th state-of-the-art health and fitness facility, as the brand continues to roll out an ambitious plan to dramatically expand its footprint locally and regionally. The launch ceremony saw the participation of Mr. Naif Alrajhi, Vice Chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce, as well as Leejam Sports Co. Chairman, Mr. Ali Alsagri, and CEO Adnan Alkhalaf.

A proud Saudi brand, Fitness Time has packed a victory punch for Saudi health and fitness, with over 367,000 active members – as of Q3 2022 – enjoying unparalleled access to a full-service fitness experience across seven brands, which offer exceptional services and cutting-edge equipment sourced from leading providers around the globe. Driven by its mission to steer society towards a healthy lifestyle, and encourage people to exercise daily, Fitness Time continues to raise the bar.

Fitness Time Irqah reflects a further evolution of the "FT" experience, with entirely reimagined spaces and innovative features that serve as the blueprint for future facilities. These include all-new services, a reconceptualized lobby area that positions the gym as a place to meet and socialize with like-minded fitness enthusiasts, the introduction of wearable technologies that track members' progress from the moment they enter the facility, and connected smart equipment that further enrich the member experience.

The launch of FT Irqah marks yet another milestone for the brand, which has invested heavily in the development of a world-class sports, recreation, and fitness offering. During the high-adrenaline inaugural event, the company revealed details of ongoing plans to scale across all its brands – including PRO, PLUS, LADIES and XPRESS – as well as continue to modernize and refurbish its existing network as part of the FT RE/LOADED program.

Speaking at the FT Irqah launch event, Mr. Adnan Alkhalaf, CEO Leejam Sports Company, said: “At Fitness Time, we are continuing in our mission to expand and support the achievement of national aspirations by providing sports options that enrich a healthy life, and we believe that our investment in the future will contribute to the realization of a vibrant and healthy society, in support of Saudi Vision 2030."

Leejam Sports Co., the owner and operator of the brand ‘Fitness Time’, is the only publicly traded fitness company in the Middle East and North Africa region. Working hand in hand with government agencies, the company is proud to align with and contribute to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030 and national aspirations for a better quality of life, beginning with healthier living.

