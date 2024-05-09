Financial Analytics Platform - Metric Gets Hub71 backing. Aims to help businesses make more money through powerful financial insights.



Metric, a leading financial intelligence solution for small and medium businesses in emerging markets, has been selected to join Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, as part of its 14th cohort. Metric announced UAE as its primary market in September 2023, and this move further signifies Metric's impressive growth trajectory and its commitment to empowering small businesses in the region.

Hub71, backed by the global investment powerhouse Mubadala Investment Company (a leading sovereign investor with a global presence and a USD 276 billion portfolio), is a highly competitive program known for nurturing innovative startups with global potential. Being selected from 1200+ applications, with more than 65% coming from international markets, positions Metric among a select group of 25 high-growth companies poised to make a significant impact globally. Notably, Metric is now headquartered in Abu Dhabi and is actively expanding its reach across the GCC.

"We are incredibly proud to be part of Hub71's dynamic community, and grateful for all the support!" says Meenah Tariq, CEO of Metric. "Our traction across GCC is a testament to our teams’ dedication to supporting small businesses, and aligns perfectly with our vision for regional growth."

Metric has experienced phenomenal growth in recent months, achieving a remarkable 4x increase in key metrics over the last nine months. Seamless integrations with popular accounting software and local banks eliminate manual data entry, allowing business owners to focus on what they do best – running their businesses. But the true magic lies under the hood, with a powerful AI engine named Max silently working in the background.

"Max leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze business’s financial data and provide actionable insights that traditional accounting software simply can't match," explains Dr. Habiba, Metric's CTO. “By understanding spending patterns and identifying growth opportunities, Max empowers business owners to make data-driven decisions and achieve sustainable financial success."

Metric operates as a default global company, serving businesses in over 190 countries. With a strong presence in the GCC, Metric boasts over 10,000 businesses leveraging its platform from the region to gain financial clarity and achieve their entrepreneurial dreams.

This 4X growth further validates the company's innovative approach to financial intelligence and its commitment to empowering small businesses. Furthermore, Metric has secured regional investor backing, demonstrating the strong belief in the company's potential to revolutionize the financial landscape for small businesses in the region. While the names of these investors cannot be disclosed yet, their support signifies the growing confidence in Metric's ability to drive positive change.

By joining Hub71, Metric gains access to a network of leading investors, mentors, and industry experts, further propelling its journey towards empowering small businesses across the GCC. While this is a significant milestone for Metric, Meenah hinted that they are just getting started and even more exciting things will be happening very soon.

