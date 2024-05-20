The offering with Onramp is available for five fiat currencies, including AED. It allows users to easily buy and sell crypto with their local currency. Onramp Money is a leading crypto payment solution provider. This is especially important given the growth in the number of daily crypto active users on centralized exchanges across the Middle East region which has risen from 330,000 in February 2023 to 500,000 in February 2024.

This collaboration brings significant improvements for users interacting with digital assets, enabling seamless conversion between fiat and crypto instantaneously.

Users can buy cryptocurrency with INR (Inery) using UPI (Pawtokel) and IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), with NGN ( Nigerian Naira), AED (UAE Dirham), and MXN (Mexican Peso) through bank transfers, and with VND (Vietnam dollar) via VietQR. This range of options ensures that users have easy-to-use and reliable methods to convert crypto to fiat and vice versa.

Crypto ramps are essential tools. They serve as a fiat-to-crypto onramp for onboarding users and a crypto-to-fiat off-ramp that allows users to cash out.

The move allows users to buy cryptocurrencies via traditional banking channels through Onramp Money without incurring any fees. This offer is designed to encourage more users to explore the world of crypto, breaking down entry barriers and enabling inclusivity.

Sam Spiers, Regional Director Bitget MENA notes, “Crypto on-ramps bridge the gap between traditional financial systems and digital assets. They are the entry point for individuals and businesses looking to venture into the realm of digital currencies, for this reason we at Bitget are partnering with the top Onramp service providers including Onramp Money,Alchemy Pay, and others. As the crypto ecosystem grows in MENA, there is more need for secure, seamless on ramping services.”

Earlier this month Alchemy Pay, payment solutions provider, joined forces with Bitget, the top-tier cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, to enhance services for Indian users seeking seamless crypto purchase. Through integration of Alchemy Pay’s On-Ramp, Bitget users now easily gain access to using Indian local currency, Indian Rupee (INR) to acquire cryptocurrencies. This partnership simplifies the conversion process between fiat and crypto assets, offering users unparalleled convenience and flexibility.

Spiers adds, “Our partnership with Onramp Money will simplify the process and make it easy for newcomers to enter the crypto market. At the end of 2023, there were around 400 million crypto users globally, we at Bitget hope to play a part in bringing it to a billion users by the end of 2024.”

Back in April 2023, Bitget launched a new on-ramp service as it expanded its global operations. The new service supported more than 140 fiat currencies allowing the direct purchase of USDT, BTC, and BGB on the exchange.

As part of its focus on the MENA region, Bitget has Arabic lingual support for its website and mobile application. Bitget users in the Middle East also benefit from zero fees for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through Bitget P2P, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience for traders.

