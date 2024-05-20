DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Impact Travel Group (“ITG”), a collective of educational and experiential travel brands providing transformative experiences, has announced its merger with Camps International (“Camps”), a UK-based student travel provider.

Camps International joins other prestigious student travel organisations in the ITG portfolio including Raleigh International, African Impact, Roots Internships for Good, and Kaya Responsible Travel. Each travel brand is mission-driven and works on the premise that student travel and international education create a better world, nurturing conscientious global citizens.

“As a social enterprise, we are driven by our strong sense of purpose for our travellers, partner communities, and the planet. This characterises our foundation and determines every aspect of the way we operate,” said Stuart Rees Jones, CEO and Co-Founder at Camps International.

“Our group provides educational travel to deliver positive experiences through personal growth and individual transformation. This is underpinned by a mix of cultural and environmentally sustainable education, service learning and personal challenge,” said James Scott, Co-Founder at Impact Travel Group.

Camps was founded in 2002 by Stuart Rees Jones in Ringwood (United Kingdom), with their first project location in Kenya. Over the past two decades, Camps International has collaborated with over 1,000 schools and impacted the lives of more than 50,000 young people. Through their efforts, they have created and enhanced essential infrastructure while bringing real-world issues into the classroom through its educational programme, ‘Real World Studies'. Since its inception, the social enterprise’s focus has also widened to include food and water conservation, wildlife conservation, and housing and welfare within underdeveloped and vulnerable communities worldwide.

With ITG focussed on expanding its market and growth in non-traditional destinations, Stuart Rees Jones will also step into the role of CEO at Impact Travel Group, driving the expansion of programmes which are inclusive and accessible to a larger and broader generation of meaningful travellers.

Rees Jones added about the recent news, “Joining the Impact Travel Groups will support Camps to inform and inspire more students globally and to provide a greater menu of quality programmes for our students and alumni. We are an organisation truly dedicated to our mission and every single member of our staff have been involved in the Impact Travel Group merger.”

About Camps International

Camps International is a social enterprise that balances profits with philanthropy. Camps operate a permanent network of international camps in the heart of rural communities and wildlife conservation areas through their wholly owned operations in Latin America, East Africa, and Southeast Asia. Camps are located where poverty levels are high and/or significant environmental and wildlife conservation challenges. Most camps are established on community land, and they employ local people to build, staff and supply their camps, with each one acting as the hub from which they run their wide range of sustainable projects and adventure activities for young people from around the globe. Projects vary from constructing school classrooms and supplying drinking water to terrestrial and marine wildlife conservation, reforestation, environmental education, and microfinance initiatives.

Camps International deliver life-changing ethical and experiential travel expeditions. https://www.campsinternational.com

