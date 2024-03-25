Dubai, UAE: The creators behind Palm Living Interiors and Palm Living Renovations, a trailblazer in minimalist, contemporary, and chic home designs, proudly unveil its latest endeavor: Palm Living Real Estate. Spearheaded by two visionary British female entrepreneurs, Nikki Martin and Karen Dougall, the brand has been at the forefront of luxury interiors and renovations since its inception in 2020, and now extends its reach into the realm of real estate.

Marking an exciting chapter in the company's journey, Palm Living Real Estate will be the third of the dynamic duo’s portfolio of brands, with the latter further solidifying its presence in the landscape of Dubai's real estate market. With a profound understanding of the region's unique aesthetic preferences and lifestyle aspirations, Nikki and Karen identified an opportunity to offer a comprehensive, full 360 approach to clients seeking to buy, renovate, and furnish properties in the UAE.

”Palm Living Real Estate represents the culmination of our passion for design and our dedication to providing our clients with unparalleled sophistication," said Nikki, Managing Director of Palm Living. "Our journey began with a vision to redefine luxury living through minimalist design, and now, with Palm Living Real Estate, we are thrilled to offer our clients the opportunity to transform their living spaces from purchase to completion too."

As one of the first female-owned and operated real estate companies in the region, Palm Living Real Estate stands as a beacon of female empowerment, challenging traditional norms and setting new standards of excellence in the industry. In line with the company formation, both Nikki and Karen will be building a team of industry experts to help provide the service to new or existing clients.

At Palm Living, we are not just selling properties; we are curating lifestyles," said Karen, Creative Director of Palm Living. "With Palm Living Real Estate, we provide more than just a transaction; we offer our clients the opportunity to create their own narrative of luxury living, guided by our expertise, creativity, and unwavering commitment to quality."

Palm Living Real Estate curates a portfolio of exceptional properties across Dubai. From opulent waterfront villas to sleek urban apartments, each property can embody the Palm Living ethos, with Palm Living Renovations and Palm Living Interiors too.

For more information about Palm Living Real Estate and to explore their portfolio of properties, please visit https://palmlivingae.com/