Jeddah: Art Jameel, an organization that supports artists and creative communities, hosts another edition of its highly anticipated Farmer’s Market at Hayy Jameel with Azka Foods. The two-day family-friendly market takes place at Jeddah home for the arts on Friday May 24 and Saturday May 25, bringing together more than 20 vendors from across all 13 regions within Saudi Arabia to celebrate local, organic and seasonal produce.

Showcasing local produce, culinary delights, heritage, and a rich public programme including talks, workshops and film screenings, the Farmer’s Market is free and open to all ages with the aim of connecting, understanding and appreciating the abundance and diversity of the lands . This edition of the Farmer’s Market is the fourth collaboration with Azka Foods, an online Ethical Grocery Store that supports local farmers and provides a platform for buying regionally grown and produced food. The two-day programme presents thematic workshops and public talks with local practitioners including a focus on organic compost, recycling, dates processing and beekeeping.

Farms including Asyh Academy, Abazeer, Naqwat Al Nanaa Farm, Ghiras Alsahra, Manahil Almagrabi, Alnahal Aljwal, Zaki Salem Farms, Al-Sadan Farm, Bee ways, Honest, Wild Figra Honey, Nada Soap, Ebrahim Store For Dates, Baha Honey, Ali Aref, Shamsa and more are part of the Market.

On the first day, Friday, May 24, 2024 5 - 11pm, diverse seasonal organic produce from across the Kingdom and represented by Azka Selection along with the opportunity to enjoy the chef’s corner and Azka’s specialty coffee pop-up will be part of the Market and available for the public at Fenaa Hayy. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in a talk with Fahad Alysi from Wadi Nawal farm in Taif about organic farming, the process of composting and benefits of organic waste in replenishing the land for local, nutrient-rich produce. The market will be followed by a “Get to know Your Farmer” Q&A session at the project space at first come first serve basis.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the agricultural heritage and significance of dates, from everything to growing, harvesting, and marketing them through the experience of Ebrahim Store for Dates in Najran. Fatma Nawawi will also share her journey in going back to nature to create her brand Shamsa specializing in cosmetic products that are sustainable, ethical and effective with the participants.

The second day of the festival will continue the featuring with the focus on Shop, Taste and Enjoy and Fenaa Hayy on Saturday, May 25, 2025 5-11 PM.

The Azka Farmer’s Market at Hayy Jameel is free and open to the public of all ages, offering a unique opportunity to connect with and learn from local farmers, enjoy farm-fresh produce and shop from a selection of eco-conscious products.

Register to attend here.

-Ends-

For more information visit hayyjameel.org and join the conversation on Hayy Jameel’s social media channels:

Instagram @HayyJameel

Facebook Hayy Jameel

Twitter @HayyJameel using the hashtag #hayyjameel #hayysayshi #fromjeddahtojeddah

About Art Jameel

Art Jameel supports artists and creative communities. Founded and supported by the Jameel family philanthropies, the independent organisation is headquartered in Saudi Arabia and the UAE and works globally. Art Jameel’s programmes – across exhibitions, commissions, research, learning and community-building – are grounded in a dynamic understanding of the arts as fundamental to life and accessible to all.

Art Jameel’s two institutions – Hayy Jameel, a dedicated complex for the arts and creativity in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Jameel Arts Centre, an innovative contemporary institution in Dubai, UAE – are complemented by digital initiatives plus collaborations with major institutional partners and a network of practitioners across the world.

About Hayy Jameel

Hayy Jameel is developed and managed by Art Jameel as Saudi Arabia's dedicated arts complex and creative hub. Hayy Jameel joins Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai – which opened in 2018 – in its

efforts to build culture-oriented, connected communities. Designed by waiwai, Hayy references the Arabic word for neighbourhood, denoting the convivial and collaborative nature of the complex and its intent on bringing together a wide range of creative disciplines in one destination.

Alongside the museum Hayy Arts, education platforms Hayy Learning and Hayy Studios is Hayy Cinema, Saudi’s first independent audiovisual centre, designed by Jeddah-based architects Bricklab – and now Hayy Explorers, a forthcoming ‘drop-in’ children’s zone, featuring a year-long dynamic programme. Fenaa Hayy, a multi-purpose space for performances, workshops and talks opens onto Saha, a central community courtyard underpinned by philosophies of sustainability and adaptability.

The Art Jameel-run not-for-profit spaces are joined by Hayy Residents – a set of pioneering, homegrown creative enterprises that range from contemporary art and performance to design and publishing, culinary institutes, new cafes and eateries.

The launch of Hayy Jameel in 2021 marked 75 years of Jameel family global philanthropies and is in line with Vision 2030, coming to fruition with a new era for the arts and creative sector across the Kingdom.

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com