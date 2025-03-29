Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm and the Al Suwaiket Group, a leader in supplying products and services to the Oil & Gas industry, have announced a partnership, EXP Al Suwaiket, to design, engineer and build world-class facilities and infrastructure projects within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The partnership aims to provide services to projects being developed by Saudi Aramco, Saline Water Conversion Company, National Water Company, Saudi Electric Company, Maaden, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Seven, Red Sea, Jeddah Central Development Company, Neom, Qiddiya, Roshn, Marafiq, SAR and others, with total project values exceeding four billion USD over the next three years.

"EXP Al Suwaiket establishes a powerful synergy between two global leaders. By combining our strengths, we aim to drive innovation and deliver projects to meet Saudi Arabia’s ambitious economic and sustainability goals,” said EXP’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Ivan J. Dvorak, PE.

“EXP Al Suwaiket complements our collective expertise. We are committed to contributing to Saudi Arabia’s vision to reach carbon neutrality by 2060. To continue building thriving communities and world-class destinations, we are focused on enhancing economic, social and sustainable outcomes. These efforts require collaboration with nations around the world,” said Khalid Al Suwaiket, Executive Director at Al Suwaiket Group.

With a diverse portfolio of projects spanning multiple markets, including transportation, energy, mission critical, entertainment, industrial, mining and minerals, healthcare, hospitality, international development, water and more, EXP Al Suwaiket is well-positioned to address the evolving needs of Saudi Arabia’s markets and create a more resilient built environment.

EXP Al Suwaiket offices are established in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran.

Learn more about EXP’s markets and services.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments. Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice.

Today, thousands of EXP professionals provide the passion and experience needed to deliver successful projects around the world. For more information, visit www.exp.com.

About Al Suwaiket Group

Mubarak Abdullah Al Suwaiket Trading & Contracting is a division of the Al Suwaiket Group of Companies formed in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia 65 years ago which is now ranked the 16th largest group in Saudi Arabia. For the last twenty-eight years spent supplying products and services to the Oil & Gas and their supporting industries specially the drilling related products.

