Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today announced that registration is now open for its Q1 2024 auction for Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) in Abu Dhabi, with the auction scheduled to take place on 14 March 2024.

CECs allow Abu Dhabi entities to certify their clean energy consumption, and track and verify progress towards their environmental goals. Demand for CECs increased significantly in 2023, with the single-largest purchase of CECs to date, and a record number of participants. EWEC recently supplied CECs to the 12th World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC), which was held in the Middle East for the first time.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “Under the directives of the UAE’s leadership, 2024 has been declared as the extended Year of Sustainability, inspiring collective change that drives decarbonisation in the UAE. Sustainability is one of our core values at EWEC, and our strategic initiatives directly support the implementation of the UAE’s clean energy transition. The innovative CECs scheme enables the decarbonisation of electricity consumption in Abu Dhabi, empowering organisations to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to the UAE’s net zero goal.”

Introduced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), CECs are currently the only accredited instruments that prove the ownership of the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy in Abu Dhabi. Issued in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), each CEC certifies that the electricity consumed by the entity originates from a clean energy source. EWEC is one of the key parties enabling the implementation of the CECs scheme, acting as the Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

The CECs scheme conforms to the internationally recognised standard developed by the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard), further strengthening an organisation’s sustainability credentials.

Registration to participate in the upcoming CECs auction is now open and will be active until 14 March 2024. To participate, please visit www.ewec.ae/en/ CleanEnergyCertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at: CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and despatch of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

