Dubai, UAE: evision, the media and entertainment arm of e& life, has today announced the acquisition of the exclusive MENA broadcast rights for the Documentary - King Charles III: A Road to the Throne.

Following the coronation of King Charles III, the timing of the documentary's release is impeccably aligned as a first of a kind opportunity to watch exclusive footage from the ceremony. It is anticipated to engender a profound interest amongst viewers fascinated by the history and tradition of the monarchy and those intrigued by the glamour and prestige associated with the royal family.

The documentary provides an unparalleled perspective into the journey of the future King, encompassing his life, passions, and struggles, thus providing viewers with a highly insightful and revealing look into the life of one of the world's most eminent figures.

Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision, said: “We are thrilled to bring this historic moment to our viewers as the British royal family holds a significant symbolic role not just in the United Kingdom but globally. This will undoubtedly appeal to those who are fascinated by the history and traditions of the monarchy, as well as those who are captivated by the glamour and prestige associated with the royal family”.

The documentary is available to stream on evision providing MENA region viewers with a unique and unparalleled look into the life of Prince Charles III. Customers subscribed to eLife TV and, Switch TV in UAE, and STARZPLAY, TwistTV, and MobilyTV across MENA can watch the documentary on demand as it is part of their subscription. The content will be available throughout these services for two years.

Viewers also have the opportunity to watch other documentaries from the royal family including ‘Secrets of the Royal Gardens’, ‘The Wedding of the Century’, ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Crisis?’, ‘Secrets of Royal Travel’, ‘Princess Anne: The Seven Loves of Her Life’, ‘Princess Margaret: Queen Of Mustique’ and ‘Zara & Anne’.