INTERIOR Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, yesterday presented the Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit to officials in appreciation for the contributions of the Interior Ministry affiliates in combating Covid-19.

This follows the order of His Majesty King Hamad and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to all concerned authorities to present the merit to medical teams, Bahrain Defence Force, Interior Ministry and other backup organisations.

The Interior Minister congratulated the honorees, hailing the outstanding services provided by the ministry personnel through a one-team spirit. He directed to keep pace with modern technology in all service sectors to develop procedures and performance. He wished them all the best in serving the nation.

