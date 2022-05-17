Brussels, Rancate: Eurovent welcomes Filtech, a Swiss manufacturer of ventilation filters. With Filtech becoming the newest Eurovent Corresponding Member, the association grows by one of the leading manufacturers in the ventilation sector.

Founded in 1971, Filtech has production facilities in Switzerland, France and the Netherlands which manufactures and markets high quality air filters that protect people and processes. Their products are used in a wide range of applications and industries such as HVAC, gas turbines, human and process protection, hospitals, clean rooms and domestic appliances. Filtech’s application range includes high quality FINE, HEPA and ULPA filters which undergo testing on efficiency and pressure drop in high-tech laboratories.

Luc Taeymans, Filtech Swiss Director, confirms their commitment: “Filtech Swiss is honoured to be part of Eurovent as a Corresponding Member. Our core purpose is ‘Air that must be as pure as possible’ to protect people and their machines. By joining Eurovent as a Corresponding Member, this will be a huge opportunity to be part of a group that produces leading guidelines for HVAC professionals dealing with ventilation systems. This will aid in providing a clear picture on the necessity of having specific filters for improving and maintaining good indoor air quality.”

