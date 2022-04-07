Abu Dhabi, UAE: Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, announced a partnership between its marketplace Smiles and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative (MBRGI) to support the “One Billion Meals” campaign during the holy month of Ramadan. As part of the global campaign, Smiles subscribers are given the opportunity to make a difference in their communities by donating iftar meals or food parcels.

Ramadan is a month of worship, reflection and service, and is the perfect occasion for families and friends to gather and give back to the community with empathy, kindness and generosity. With every food order placed on the Smiles app, five percent of the order value will be donated to the “One Billion Meals” campaign.

Every Ramadan, Etisalat UAE conducts activities to support the communities where it operates. Through its partnership with MBRGI this year, Etisalat UAE will be contributing effectively to help the neediest people and make a difference in their lives. The “One Billion Meals” campaign truly reflects the UAE's humanitarian principles to support those in need and create a positive and lasting social impact.

MBRGI was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries. In 2021, the “100 Million Meals” initiative of MBRGI became the most prominent food distribution campaign in the region, where Smiles donated more than 270,000 meals to the MBRGI initiative.

The “One Billion Meals” campaign aims to provide one billion meals for disadvantaged people and families from nearly 50 countries. It is an expansion of the “100 Million Meals” campaign, which was launched in April 2021. The UAE had launched the “Ten Million Meals" campaign in 2020 to provide food support for COVID-19-hit communities.

The “One Billion Meals” campaign is the result of a humanitarian collaboration between the MBRGI and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Emirates Food Bank, Dar Al Ber Society, Dubai Charity Association, along with several other humanitarian organisations in beneficiary countries as well as federal and local entities in the UAE.

Through the Smiles’ delivery feature, customers can order food from a variety of UAE-based restaurants, earn and redeem Smiles points on their food deliveries, and enjoy several unique offers exclusive to Smiles. Customers ordering food via the app can also earn Smiles points regardless of which card they use for payment purposes.

As a lifestyle engagement programme in the UAE, Smiles offers its members the opportunity to accrue daily savings through ‘earn and redemption’ of Smiles points for Etisalat UAE, partner products and services, food delivery services, ‘Unlimited Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ and other discount offers applicable at outlets, entertainment, shopping, dining, travel, and wellness experiences.

Through the rewards exchange programme, Smiles customers can add loyalty memberships on one app, exchange points with any programme within the Rewards Exchange network in real-time and access an expanded marketplace for points’ redemption. More importantly, members can avoid losing their hard-earned points close to expiring as they convert them to their most preferred loyalty programme.

Etisalat Group rebranded to e& in February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model representing the Group's main business pillars: Telecoms, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by Etisalat UAE in e&'s home market and by existing subsidiaries for international operations, upholding the Group's rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the Group's various customer segments. Smiles falls under Etisalat UAE.

