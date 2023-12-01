National Day offers feature free local data for Emirati subscribers, 52% discount on smart energy devices, and premium Emirati content on eLife TV

Abu Dhabi: etisalat by e& today announced the launch of exclusive National Day offers for Emirati subscribers in celebration of the UAE's 52nd National Day. etisalat by e& also introduced a new initiative to plant 52,000 mangroves in the UAE as part of its ongoing commitment to support sustainability alongside the start of COP28 in Dubai.

To commemorate the 52nd UAE National Day, etisalat by e& extends the offer to both Emirati postpaid and prepaid customers who will receive 52GB of free local data valid for use in the UAE from 1st to 7th December. It aims to enhance the customers' experience and foster a sense of belonging and happiness among members of the community during the celebrations. They can avail the offer by accessing 'My etisalat by e&' app.

etisalat by e& also provides an exclusive 52 per cent discount on smart energy devices, showcasing its dedication to promoting sustainability and environmental conservation particularly during the Year of Sustainability. This offer is available to all etisalat by e& customers from 1st to 7th December.

Emirati customers could also access premium Emirati content for free, including Emirati movies, TV shows and series, available through channel # 52 and OnDemand feature on eLife TV.

Moreover, etisalat by e& has launched the ‘Plant A Tree initiative’, aiming to plant 52,000 mangroves in the UAE. This initiative is a collaboration between etisalat by e&, The Storey Group, and the Emirates Marine Environment Group (EMEG), supporting the UAE's ambitious goal of planting 100 million mangroves by 2030.

UAE citizens and residents can access the initiative’s website from 1st to 8th December to participate in planting the mangroves at no cost. Participants will receive a completion certificate documenting their involvement in the initiative, and etisalat by e& customers will receive 1GB of free mobile data valid for use within 72 hours.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e&, said: “Today, as we celebrate the UAE's 52nd National Day, etisalat by e& is providing UAE citizens and residents the opportunity to contribute to environmental efforts to combating climate change. This initiative provides a unique opportunity for those eager to join these endeavours in alignment with COP28. We are committed to expanding our social responsibility initiatives, with the aim of making a positive impact on reducing global warming levels and promoting a sustainable future for all.”

Mahmood added: “etisalat by e& remains committed to launching initiatives that underscore the significance of private sector involvement in environmental action and sustainability efforts. In this instance, community members will have the opportunity participate in these altruistic efforts to pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.”

Mangroves play a vital role in combating climate change and mitigating the effects of storms and floods. These trees are a sanctuary for numerous marine species, functioning as breeding and feeding sites for important fish, while also playing a crucial role in safeguarding beaches from coastal erosion and promoting marine biodiversity.

To contribute to the ‘Plant A Tree’ initiative, please visit https://etisalat.ae/plantatree.

-Ends-

About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘etisalat by e&’ embodies the telecom arm of e& in the UAE, with a mission to maximise stakeholder value, deliver an unparalleled customer experience and optimise business performance for sustainable growth and success.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, etisalat by e& will grow core and digital services, enriching consumer value propositions with digital services catering to new consumer lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. etisalat by e& will continue to act as a trusted partner to enterprises in meeting their connectivity needs and beyond.

Bolstering its leadership position as a digital telco that champions customers in a hyper-connected digital world, etisalat by e& will pivot the new sustainable demand into future spaces such as private networks, autonomous vehicles and AI.

To learn more about Etisalat by e&, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae