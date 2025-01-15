Etihad Cargo has operated 329 flights from Ezhou Huahu Airport, Asia’s first dedicated freighter hub, to Zayed International Airport, facilitating the movement of over 18,700 tonnes of export cargo in partnership with SF Airlines.

Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines operate seven weekly flights from Ezhou to Abu Dhabi, ensuring seamless connections to global markets and bolstering capabilities for specialised cargo, including pharmaceuticals, with Ezhou Huahu Airport’s recent IATA CEIV Pharma certification.

Etihad Cargo’s operations in Ezhou are a key component of the carrier’s extensive network in Greater China, which will grow to 23 weekly freighters and 26 weekly passenger flights in 2025.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has operated 329 scheduled flights and charters from Ezhou Huahu Airport to Zayed International Airport, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for customers across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and perishables. Since the carrier’s inaugural flight to Ezhou Huahu Airport on August 18 2023, making it the first international airline to operate flights to Ezhou, Etihad Cargo has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and key markets in Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Ezhou Huahu Airport, Asia’s first dedicated freighter hub, has provided a strategic base for Etihad Cargo’s operations, facilitating the movement of over 18,700 tonnes of export cargo and more than 400 tonnes of imports through Abu Dhabi since 2023. The introduction of a sixth weekly scheduled flight in July 2024 and a seventh flight in 2025 have boosted the carrier’s network, ensuring seamless and efficient connections to key global markets. The recently achieved IATA CEIV Pharma certification by Ezhou Huahu Airport’s ground handling services has further improved its capabilities to support specialised cargo requirements, particularly for the pharmaceutical sector.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, said: “As the first international carrier to operate from Ezhou, Etihad Cargo is proud to have played a pivotal role in demonstrating the airport’s superior capabilities and strategic importance within just one year of operations. Etihad Cargo’s customers have expressed high satisfaction with the reliability and efficiency of the service, validating the carrier’s decision to partner with Ezhou and recognising its potential as a global cargo hub. Ezhou Huahu Airport’s advanced infrastructure has impressed exporters and local customers alike, especially in facilitating seamless imports, while Etihad Cargo’s efforts to showcase Ezhou’s connectivity and capabilities to exporters in Europe and beyond are paving the way for even greater opportunities.”

Ezhou Huahu Airport, with its advanced facilities and strategic location, has emerged as a key logistics hub, enabling the seamless movement of goods across Asia and beyond. Its extensive network of 36 international cargo routes, combined with Etihad Cargo’s global connectivity through Abu Dhabi, has created significant value for customers seeking efficient and reliable cargo solutions. The collaborative efforts of partners, stakeholders, and local authorities have been essential in driving the success of Etihad Cargo’s operations in the region.

Li Wei, Deputy General Manager of Ezhou Huahu International Airport, said: "Ezhou Huahu International Airport is located in central China, boasting a strategic geographical advantage and solid foundational conditions. A domestic hub-and-spoke route network is already established, while international logistics channels are rapidly taking shape. Port functionalities are continuously improving, and operational capabilities are steadily advancing. In 2024, the airport's cargo and mail throughput is projected to rank fifth nationwide, with 36 international cargo routes already operational. Ezhou Huahu International Airport regards Etihad Cargo as a key strategic partner and supports the launch of more cargo routes at the airport, achieving even greater milestones in the future."

Etihad Cargo’s operations in Ezhou are a key component of the carrier’s extensive network in Greater China, which will grow to 23 weekly freighters and 25 weekly passenger flights in 2025.

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Its hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the world's busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerables, personal effects, as well as its market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA's stringent Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical and Perishables Logistics, as well as Live Animals Logistics).

For more information, please visit

Media Contacts:

Duty Media Officer, Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

Kimberley Bostock, IHC (Etihad Cargo)

Email: kimberley@ih-c.com