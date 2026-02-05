Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will be the Official Airline Partner of the 2026 Open Masters Games taking place from 6-15 February in over 20 venues across Abu Dhabi, marking a significant partnership that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a host of world‑class sporting events. The event highlights the importance of sport as a way of life for people of all ages and backgrounds; and showcases Etihad’s commitment to supporting the Abu Dhabi community.

During a signing ceremony between the International Masters Games Association and Etihad, H.E. Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, signed an agreement which named Etihad as the Official Airline Partner of the inaugural Open Masters Games to be held in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

With Etihad’s extensive and growing global network complemented by its award‑winning service rooted in Emirati hospitality, the partnership elevates Abu Dhabi as a premium sporting and tourism destination. As Official Airline Partner, Etihad demonstrates its dedication to strengthening Abu Dhabi as a world-class destination for leisure and tourism and is set to welcome thousands of visitors for the Open Masters Games.

H.E. Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, commented, “It pleases us as the higher organising committee of the Open Master Games Abu Dhabi 2026, to announce our strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, an airline that holds international legacy and experience when it comes to logistics and hospitality for world-class events. This partnership will contribute to creating an exceptional edition of this international sports event, which reflects Abu Dhabi’s perspective and efforts to make sports a life-time activity while integrating the community as a whole.”

Dr Nadia Bastaki, Chief People, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “Etihad is honoured to sign as the Official Airline Partner for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi. This partnership reflects our deep commitment to connecting people, cultures, and ideas by bringing participants and supporters from across the UAE and around the world to our extraordinary home. As committed athletes gather in Abu Dhabi to pursue excellence at every stage of life, we are proud to help give flight to ambition and showcase the city’s world‑class hospitality and spirit. We look forward to welcoming ambitious minds from around the world to compete in a truly inspiring event.”

The partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to connecting people through sport, bringing the world to Abu Dhabi, and giving opportunities to athletes as well as community members who are aged 30 and above to participate in this event.

The event seeks to unite more than 30,000 participants, both local and international, bringing over 140 nationalities to the airline’s home in Abu Dhabi for 38 sporting competitions over the course of 10 days in more than 20 venues across the Emirate. As the flag carrier of the UAE, Etihad will play a pivotal role in enabling the athlete and spectators’ journeys, delivering seamless travel, world‑class hospitality, and direct global access to Abu Dhabi’s rich culture, sporting venues, and proud Emirati heritage.

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

About Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi

Open Masters Games are international multi-sport event for athletes over 30. Open Master Games 2026 are to be held in Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. The events will feature 25,000 participants competing in a variety of sports. The Abu Dhabi Edition is unique as it will feature traditional sports of the country, which is the first time this takes place in an Open Master Games event.

