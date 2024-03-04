Kuwait: – EQUATE Group proudly announces its remarkable achievement of winning first place in the prestigious His Highness the Amir’s Award for Distinguished Factories. This accolade was secured in the sixth session, specifically in the first category, dedicated to large industrial facilities.

Naser Aldousari, President and CEO of EQUATE Group, expressed his gratitude and highlighted the significance of this award. He emphasized that this recognition is a testament to the government's initiatives aimed at elevating the industrial sector and fostering economic growth in alignment with the country's overarching development vision.

Aldousari elaborated on the overarching goals of the award, outlining its pivotal role in promoting excellence in institutional performance, fostering a culture of healthy competition among establishments, and facilitating the integration of Kuwaiti industrial entities with the latest administrative and technical advancements through continually updated standards set by the award.

Moreover, the CEO underscored how the award serves as a catalyst for industrial establishments to assess and enhance their performance by benchmarking against global best practices. The core values and objectives of the award closely mirror those of EQUATE Group, which are rooted in driving continuous improvement and striving for operational excellence.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for EQUATE Group and reinforces its position as a leader in the industrial sector. The company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to drive innovation, sustainability, and growth within the industry.

