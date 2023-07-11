Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated oil and gas player, today announced their intent to work with Microsoft to integrate Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service into its business operations leveraging ChatGPT AI capabilities. This will deliver insights to its businesses that improve the customer experience and unlock the full potential of data-driven decision-making and knowledge discovery.

As a national champion, with the main goal of meeting the growing energy demand in Dubai and the UAE, ENOC Group’s growth strategy prioritises the enhancement of its business and optimising operations through digitalisation. The adoption of AI technologies is expected to enhance day-to-day business operations including increasing efficiencies at the Group’s call centres, unlocking value for customers through more personalised attention and better follow up on customer requests.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “As part of our dedication to the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, ENOC group is committed to adopting innovative technology solutions to enhance customer and stakeholders’ experience to contribute towards the development of the UAE. As digitisation and innovation is key to catering to the needs of the future, ENOC is focused on driving efficiency around these themes across the Group. Our work with Microsoft around Azure OpenAI Service underpins the Group’s commitment to bringing cutting edge digital solutions while enhancing stakeholder and consumer experience.”

ENOC Group has been continuously working on driving innovation across the Group, through launching accelerator programme “NEXT” to cater to the increasing demand in the UAE for innovative fuel supply solutions, as well as the 'Masar' programme, which is focused on digital integration across all divisions.

With the aim to improve customer services, ENOC Group will be exploring additional use cases to adopt AI technologies across all businesses, aligned with the UAE vision to strengthen and build a sustainable economy and harness all possible resources to build a more prosperous society.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

