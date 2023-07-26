ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy solutions and services, has launched its pioneer Youth Development Program: Accelerating the Energy Transition.

The program stands as a powerful testament to ENGIE's dedication in empowering talented university graduates in their final year of study, equipping them with opportunities in the domains of renewables, green hydrogen, and desalination. With a firm commitment to embedding essential knowledge and expertise, this initiative sets out to cultivate the next generation of visionary leaders, fully capable of spearheading a just energy transition.

With a commitment to the UAE's National Youth Strategy and Net Zero by 2050 targets, the program is poised to play a pivotal role in capacity building, concentrating on cutting-edge decarbonization solutions. By actively contributing to localizing sustainable efforts, promoting employability, and fostering the development of vital skills, the initiative aims to bolster climate solutions and technology advancements. This strategic alignment firmly positions ENGIE's 'Youth Development Program' as a driving force behind the nation's progress towards a greener, more sustainable future.

"At ENGIE, we recognize that empowering and equipping the youth is pivotal to addressing global climate challenges and advancing a sustainable future," "With the launch of the 'ENGIE Youth Development Program,' we are eager to harness the potential of young minds and empower them with the skills and knowledge necessary to create lasting positive impacts in the energy sector." said Lemjed Bouzekri, Vice President HR, at ENGIE AMEA.

In partnership with prestigious universities in the UAE, ENGIE's Youth Development Program joins forces with C3 – Companies Creating Change, a renowned UAE-based social enterprise committed to empowering change-makers. This powerful collaboration, uniting academia, society, and private enterprise, brings forth an innovative initiative designed to support participating graduates with invaluable insights, comprehensive knowledge, and practical experience in addressing the most pressing social and environmental challenges of today. Recognizing the vital role society plays and the power of youth engagement, the program actively encourages the participation and input of young change-makers and socially conscious individuals, to foster an inclusive environment that embraces diverse perspectives and ideas.

The 'ENGIE Youth Development Program' offers participants valuable mentorship from industry experts, hands-on experience in practical projects, and collaborative opportunities for innovation and creativity. Through this comprehensive approach, the program seeks to mould forward-thinking professionals capable of leading the way to a greener, more sustainable future.

ENGIE is deeply committed to low-carbon energy and sustainable practices and takes great pride in spearheading this transformative initiative. The program reflects ENGIE's vision of driving positive change and solidifying its position as a leader in a just energy transition.

Jen Kusch, ENGIE's Head of Talent Acquisition, emphasized the Youth Development Program's role in empowering young graduates with essential skills for advancements in renewables, green hydrogen, and desalination. The initiative reflects ENGIE's support for UAE's localization vision and carbon-neutral goals. Moreover, it lays the foundation for a comprehensive talent acquisition plan to meet the region's evolving needs.

Through this program, ENGIE is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of leaders who will lead change towards a greener and more sustainable world.

For more information about the 'ENGIE Youth Development Program: Accelerating the Energy Transition,' please visit https://engiemiddleeast.com/people-and-careers/engie-youth-development-program/

