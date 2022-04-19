The new senior structure will help drive further growth for the firm’s Europe and Africa operations in line with the firm’s global strategic objectives to gain further traction in the renewables, nuclear, industrial and infrastructure sectors, as well as continuing to support its oil and gas clients. The business will leverage both leaders’ expertise to span responsibilities focusing on the two continents, as well as scaling up teams when required in the Middle East and Caspian region.

Mr Mooks joins EnerMech with 30 years’ international leadership experience in engineering consultancy and design, asset management, operations and maintenance, inspection services technology and asset integrity. He has held several senior roles in his career, including executive vice president at Penspen and vice president of process and pipeline services at Baker Hughes.

Paul Cockerill has been EnerMech’s regional director Middle East and Caspian for almost two years and has been pivotal in the business securing several transformational projects and pre-commissioning campaigns in the region. He has significant experience in Africa, having previously held senior positions at Halliburton in Angola, Congo and Nigeria for 16 years where he was instrumental in increasing market share and developing local workforces. His new title is regional director Africa, Middle East, and Caspian.

EnerMech has more than 40 operational bases around the world delivering its specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity solutions across multiple sectors to support clients with pre-commissioning campaigns through operations and maintenance work and late-life support/decommissioning requirements.

EnerMech CEO Christian Brown said: “The Europe and Africa region has been delivering a solid performance for the business, which is a direct result of our teams in these geographies delivering excellence day in, day out. However, we are not a company to rest on its laurels.

“Paul has delivered exceptional results in the Middle East and Caspian. Widening his portfolio to support our Africa operations, means we can rapidly scale up our teams as more campaigns and megaprojects are won.

“The wealth of experience and enthusiasm Carl brings to the business will help us to further develop our European operations with a pin-sharp focus on securing new business as well as overseeing existing project work.

“As a global business we are accomplishing great work for our clients across the oil and gas, renewables, nuclear and industrial markets despite the many challenges the world is experiencing right now. I’m particularly proud of our workforce who continue to deliver the quality of work our customers have come to rely on us for.”

