Dubai, UAE – Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is set to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, the leading travel and tourism exhibition in the Middle East. The event will take place from May 6th to 9th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, n.

As the world transitions from Expo 2020 Dubai to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, JNTO is eager to seize the opportunity to highlight Japan's unique cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse experiences to the Middle Eastern market. With a focus on fostering stronger ties between Japan and the GCC region, JNTO aims to capitalize on the momentum generated by the strong international travel demand from the region.

Key Highlights:

Rising Interest from GCC Nationals: In 2023 the number of GCC nationals visiting Japan increased to 33,212 visitors, a notable 401.3% increase compared to 2022 figures, which is also a robust 17.7% increase compared to 2019 numbers, reflecting a growing appetite for exploration and discovery. *

Increased co-exhibitors at Visit Japan Stand: JNTO is excited to announce that the number of co-exhibitors at the Visit Japan stand at ATM has grown from 9 organizations in 2023 to 14 this year. This increased participation underscores the growing interest and collaboration between Japanese tourism stakeholders and their counterparts in the Middle East.

Expanded Flight Connectivity: JNTO is pleased to note the expansion of flight connectivity between the GCC region and Japan. Airlines such as Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have increased their flight frequencies and launched new routes, enhancing accessibility for travelers from the Middle East. Japan Airlines, in particular, made history this spring by launching a daily flight from Tokyo-Haneda to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, offering unparalleled Japanese-style customer service.

Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai: As Japan prepares to host Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, with its theme focus of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, JNTO will leverage its presence at ATM 2024 to promote this global event. The Expo aims to serve as a platform for innovation and collaboration, offering opportunities for visitors to engage with cutting-edge technology and ideas. Notably, more than 150 countries/regions have officially announced their participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, highlighting the event’s significance on the global stage.

Remarks by Executive Director of Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Dubai office, Mr. KOBAYASHI Daisuke

KOBAYASHI Daisuke, Executive Director of JNTO Dubai Office: "We are excited to participate in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 and showcase Japan’s rich cultural heritage and vibrant tourism offerings to the discerning Middle Eastern audience seeking luxurious experiences. With the increasing interest from GCC nationals, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration and growth in the tourism sector. Given that Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai will be positioned between Expo 2020 Dubai and Riyadh Expo 2030, we anticipate heightened attention from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Through our participation at ATM, we aim to strengthen partnerships with industry stakeholders and inspire travelers from the Middle East to embark on memorable journeys to Japan."

JNTO looks forward to welcoming visitors at the Visit Japan stand (AS7359) at ATM 2024 and inviting them to discover the wonders of Japan.

*Data Source: Japan National Tourism Organization Tourism Statistics.

JNTO Media kit website: https://business.jnto.go.jp/resource/pdf/media_kit.pdf

Dedicated Website for the Middle East market in Arabic: https://www.japan.travel/ar/ae/

Dedicated social media accounts for the Middle East market in Arabic: Instagram and Facebook

About JNTO

Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is a governmental organization, which belongs to the same group as the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and Japan Tourism Agency. With international offices in major cities around the world, JNTO aims to promote inbound tourism to Japan, providing comprehensive information about the country and the unique experiences on offer.

JNTO is the entity responsible for implementing marketing and promotion of inbound tourism in accordance with the country’s inbound travel policies. With a focus on promoting Japan as a world-leading travel destination to the rest of the world, JNTO provides support for the planning and sales of travel products to Japan, develops new tourism revenue streams, and carries out general on-the-ground activities to attract international visitors, including support for local communities in their efforts to promote tourism.

