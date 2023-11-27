Reducing fouling remains the ‘neglected fix’ in race to abate global emissions

Dubai, UAE: Ahead of key environmental discussions at COP28, DecarbonX, an Angara initiative driving decarbonisation solutions for petroleum infrastructure, calls for urgent action from the petroleum industry to tackle the issue of fouling, by adopting technology that can significantly reduce refinery emissions with almost immediate effect. Fouling at refineries, where the build-up of deposits impacts heat exchangers efficiency, is a global issue that leads to increased energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

The fouling removal methodology developed by DecarbonX maintains the efficiency of heat exchanger equipment in refineries – a pioneering solution with the potential to reduce up to 15% of refinery emissions in a matter of months, targeting 40% savings over 2-3 years. The tailored approach is underpinned by technology independently validated by engineering consultancy firm DNV, awarded one of the highest technology readiness levels of 8+. DNV verified that DecarbonX technologies could abate up to 400 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The approach utilises chemical, petrophysical, digital AI technologies to improve heat exchanger efficiencies, and monitor long term performance. Retrofitting existing infrastructure enables DecarbonX to maximise emissions reductions whilst improving energy efficiency, without impacting operations.

The need to find tangible decarbonisation solutions is all the more urgent given the UN’s recent emissions gap report. The UN estimates enormous cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are needed to reduce global warming, with a 30% reduction required to limit the global temperature rise to 2C above pre-industrial levels. The UN warns currently, they are projected to fall just 2% by 2030, comparable to 2019 levels. This increases the impetuses to find solutions that limit emissions and can be implemented quickly, whilst longer-term technologies, such as carbon capture and low-carbon fuels, can be significantly scaled.

Alex de Valukhoff, Chief Executive Officer at Angara, said: “Every second that’s wasted adds more avoidable CO2 into the atmosphere, and moves the world further from UN targets. We’re advocating a decarbonisation programme for the petroleum industry, that based on independently verified data, and if embraced globally, could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 400 million tonnes per year. Removing fouling continually to keep heat exchangers always clean is the neglected fix in the decarbonisation debate, and we urge those in the industry to embrace innovation to tackle this avoidable problem.”

About DecarbonX

DecarbonX, an initiative by Angara, represents a bold step in industrial decarbonisation. With a focus on the downstream petroleum sector, DecarbonX empowers companies to reduce their scope 1 emissions. Launched in March 2022, DecarbonX utilises AI technology and physical infrastructure to address critical environmental challenges. DecarbonX's approach targets the global fouling issue, optimising heat exchanger performance to enhance operational efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Officially unveiled at CERAWeek in Houston, USA, DecarbonX is rapidly expanding its reach, partnering with industry leaders to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future. For more information on DecarbonX's impactful journey and its innovative solutions, please visit:

About Angara

Angara is a decarbonization focused international technology company that helps clients across several energy intensive industries globally to substantially abate emissions and save costs through innovative cleaning of fouled heat exchangers and infrastructure. Angara’s patented, smart chemical recipes and AI-powered smart schedule approach enables heat exchangers to run more efficiently, reduce fuel consumption, improve production yield, and save cost. Our technology offers a practical and commercially attractive solution to abate millions of tons of CO2 emissions. Our program is currently being deployed at scale with clients in Europe, and we are developing operations in MENA region starting from 2024 whilst expansion plans to Southeast Asia and the United States are progressing. For more information, please visit:

