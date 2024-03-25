emt Distribution, a leading cybersecurity distributor, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with CoreView, a pioneer in an end-to-end M365 security, governance and automation. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing security and streamlining Microsoft 365 management for organizations across the META region.

The collaboration solidifies the commitment of both organizations to work hand-in-hand in delivering innovative solutions and services to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

emt Distribution, known for its commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity & IT Solutions and services, recognizes CoreView's expertise that eliminates deadly misconfigurations, identifies and remedies key collaboration and identity risks, and prevents dangerous privilege exposures. This partnership will enable emt Distribution to expand its portfolio and offer its clients access to CoreView's advanced platform, which provides unparalleled insights, reporting, and security features for Microsoft 365 environments.

Nandini Sapru, Vice President – Sales at emt Distribution, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "This strategic partnership with CoreView is a testament to our dedication to providing IT teams the power to manage M365 with more efficiency, more control, and more security. CoreView's capabilities in optimizing Microsoft 365 environments align seamlessly with our mission to empower organizations to manage their digital landscapes more efficiently and securely, also with the acquisition of SIMEON CLOUD we will be able to offer our resellers and customers additional features to manage M365 like Automation, Audit, Backup and more.

Martyn Brownlie, Head of International Channel from CoreView also shared their excitement about the partnership. " This collaboration represents a significant milestone for CoreView as we continue to expand our reach and impact. Leveraging emt Distribution's extensive network and expertise, we are poised to bring our comprehensive M365 Security, Governance, and Automation platform to more organizations than ever before. Together, we are committed to closing the door on deadly misconfigurations, enhancing collaboration and identity security, and streamlining M365 administration. This partnership underscores our dedication to delivering best-in-class solutions and significant cost and efficiency savings to our customers. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful collaboration with emt Distribution.”

The partnership is set to deliver added value to businesses looking to enhance their cloud security posture and optimize Microsoft 365 operations. Both emt Distribution and CoreView are committed to providing ongoing support, training, and resources to ensure a smooth and successful integration for their clients.

-Ends-

