Abu Dhabi, May 7, 2024: Al Masaood Power Division, part of a renowned Abu Dhabi business conglomerate, Al Masaood Group, recently announced the successful completion of the first year of its Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program inaugural batch. This initiative is part of Al Masaood's commitment to nurturing the future generation of Emirati engineers, ensuring gender equality, and contributing to the diversification and development of the UAE's talent pool in the power industry.

The past year has been a transformative journey for the first batch of Emirati engineering graduates, who embarked on a two-year curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on, practical experience in mechanical and electronic engineering disciplines. This program, tailored specifically for the dynamic demands of the mechatronics sector, aligns with Al Masaood's strategic vision to address workforce challenges, and prepare the youth for promising careers in a rapidly evolving industry.

Following the completion of year one for the initial batch, Al Masaood Power Division also welcomed a new group of apprentices. This second batch is set to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, benefiting from a rich learning environment in the presence of seasoned professionals.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager of Al Masaood Power Division said, “This ongoing introduction of fresh talent is crucial for fostering growth and innovation in the mechatronics field, not just within the UAE but also on a global scale. It’s been a true pleasure to witness the talent, capabilities, and hard work of the young Emirati apprentices. It’s definitely a testament to the potential they possess and their readiness to address future challenges facing the power industry. I look forward to seeing the contributions of all of these young professionals will bring to Al Masaood, the power sector, and the nation.”

The Al Masaood Mechatronics Apprenticeship Program is a hallmark of excellence in technical education, characterized by a competency-based approach that includes more than 100 hours of practical, on-the-job training. Apprentices get the opportunity to work with cutting-edge facilities in Abu Dhabi and a syllabus validated by global giants such as Rolls-Royce Power Systems (MTU).

In alignment with the government of UAE’s Emiratisation strategy, Al Masaood remains committed to enhancing the employment and professional advancement of UAE Nationals, ensuring their integral role in the economic and industrial growth of the country.

"At Al Masaood, we believe in nurturing the UAE's economic vitality and elevating our local talent. With the first group of apprentices completing their initial year and a fresh batch stepping in, our pledge to Emiratisation and equal opportunities is more pronounced than ever. It's our privilege to guide and mold Emirati nationals, setting them on a path to become pioneers in their fields," Bothaina Al Ali, Group HR Manager of Al Masaood, said.

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of aftersales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

