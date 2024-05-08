Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has become a key provider of district cooling services to Dubai's hospitality industry, helping the Emirate's growing travel and tourism industry achieve sustainability and zero emissions targets.

On the sidelines of the Arab Travel Market 2024, which is being held in Dubai, , Empower confirmed its continued support for Dubai's hospitality sector, with the number of hotels and hotel apartments served by Empower with environmentally friendly district cooling services reaching 21% of the total 821 hotel and hotel apartments in Dubai at the end of 2023 compared to 19% in the previous year, contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

Held under the slogan, ’Enabling Innovation: Transforming the Travel Industry through Entrepreneurship’, the 31st edition of the ATM serves as an opportunity for the exhibitors to explore new markets, network and attract investments. It also focused on working towards net zero, achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and creating a more sustainable hospitality sector for future generations, among others.

Empower indicated that it is receiving several new requests from developers and operators of new hotels to connect their hotel projects to Empower's high-quality services, which are known for their compliance with international standards, supported by automated production processes managed by innovative technologies and AI-powered plant rooms.

The company stressed that the impressive results of the district cooling systems and their contribution to reducing carbon emissions are consistent with the system followed by hotel establishments in Dubai to calculate the carbon footprints, aligning with the government's vision of creating a green economy and achieving sustainable development. Empower emphasizes that district cooling systems are a key partner for the hospitality sector in achieving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

His Excellency Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower and the Chairman of the District Cooling Operators Association said: “Empower has been proactive in addressing the future challenges through its early investments in AI-based infrastructure that has enabled it to achieve unprecedented results in terms of production processes, remote work, and customer services.”

“Empower strongly supports this year's edition of ATM under the slogan ‘Enabling Innovation: Transforming Travel through Entrepreneurship’, as it highlights how innovators are enhancing customer experiences, driving efficiencies and accelerating progress towards the industry's net-zero future,” He added.

Empower is already providing its services to the iconic and luxurious hotels in Dubai such as Atlantis The Royal, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Siro One Za’abeel, and One and Only Za’abeel, Burj Al Arab, Atlantis The Palm Dubai, Address Beach Resort, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Marriott Hotel, Lana of the Dorchester Group, J.W. Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, The Dorchester Collection Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Jumeirah Al Naseem, and other international luxury hotels and others. Empower anticipates further expansion in 2024, welcoming new hotel and tourism projects to its growing portfolio.