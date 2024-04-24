Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, announces its recognition as a 2024 Steel Sustainability Champion by the World Steel Association (worldsteel). This prestigious accolade, now in its seventh year, celebrates companies showcasing exemplary commitment to sustainable development within the global steel industry.

Emirates Steel Arkan stands as the only company in the Middle East and North Africa region and among 12 companies worldwide to receive this honor, a result of its efforts to enhance sustainability in its operational practices throughout the year 2023.

Commenting on this achievement, Saeed Alghafri, CEO of Emirates Steel, an Emirates Steel Arkan company, said, "Being named a 2024 Steel Sustainability Champion is a testament to our relentless pursuit of sustainable practices. In 2023, we achieved significant milestones such as launching the first green hydrogen steel pilot project in MENA in collaboration with Masdar. Additionally, our accomplishments include 11% year-on-year reduction of absolute emissions, a 45% increase in renewable energy consumption, and the utilization of 84% clean electricity. These achievements highlight our dedication to minimizing our environmental footprint through innovation and environmental stewardship."

Emirates Steel Arkan's production process sets industry benchmarks, utilizing 45% less carbon to the industry average. This achievement is a result of a strategic focus on clean energy utilization, scrap and recyclables utilization, and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS).

The Steel Sustainability Champions Programme, administered by worldsteel, recognizes companies that fulfill stringent criteria, including signing the worldsteel Sustainability Charter, meeting 20 sustainability criteria, providing Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data, and participating in worldsteel's initiatives such as the Steelie Awards or the Safety and Health Recognition Programme.

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com

