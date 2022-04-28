A 209% increase in safe man-hours and 80% reduction in LTIs since 2020

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Steel Arkan Group, the UAE’s largest listed steel and building materials company, has reaffirmed its commitment to developing and implementing best practice in health and safety while celebrating the annual Steel Safety Day on April 28.

The Group recorded nearly 16 million safe man-hours and a Lost Time Injury (LTI) rate of 0.5 in 2021, which is a 209% increase in safe man-hours and an 80% reduction in LTIs compared to 2020.

Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of Arkan and CEO of Emirates Steel, said: “We are proud of the success we have had in securing a safe working environment for our employees. Our ambition has always stemmed from a deep-rooted belief that safety is key to sustaining the performance of our excellent workforce. The achievement of nearly 16 million safe man-hours in 2021 is testament to the culture we have fostered in the workplace. We will continue working as a Group to maintain a culture built on safety and operational excellence.”

Emirates Steel Arkan Group continues to develop a culture of safety through several different approaches:

The Company continuously updates its procedures related to risk assessment, inspections and observations, health and safety reviews and incident investigations. Additionally, trainings and coaching sessions are regularly offered to employees and contractors backed by ongoing awareness campaigns throughout the year.

The Group has a dedicated ‘Safety Rewards and Recognition Programme’ which monitors safety performance across the company and recognises significant internal contributions to the company’s safety endeavours.

The Group adopts an effective HSE governance and performance programme with a dedicated dashboard, capturing KPIs as well as nurturing discussions around performance to drive desired outcomes. It also launched an innovative digital platform, called ‘MySHEQ’, to boost safety performance and manage critical HSE processes.

In 2020, Emirates Steel won the Safety Culture and Leadership Award 2020 from the World Steel Association (worldsteel) in recognition of the company’s organisation-wide and best-in-class health and safety protocols. The recognition is a result of the company’s ‘AMAN Safety Culture Transformation’ project, which has enabled Emirates Steel Arkan Group to adopt a risk-based approach and introduce several critical safety management processes, achieving an interdependent level of safety culture development.

-Ends-

About Emirates Steel Arkan Group

Emirates Steel Arkan Group is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge rolling mill technologies to supply the domestic and international markets with high quality finished products including wire rods, rebars, heavy sections and sheet piles. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is the largest producer of heavy and jumbo sections, the only producer of hot rolled sheet piles in the region and the fourth steelmaker in the world to receive the ASME accreditation to produce nuclear grade rebar. The Group is also the first steelmaker in the world to capture its CO2 emissions and the first manufacturing company in the Middle East to be verified for (LEED) green building system documentation.

The Group is actively contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300bn’ by delivering market-leading products to local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. Through Senaat, Emirates Steel Arkan is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

Media Contacts:

Mohammad Daggamseh

Head of Media & Communication

mohammad.daggamseh@emiratessteel.com