Iraq has awarded a contract to a Chinese company to build an industrial city for the production of steel and other metals to cater for local demand, an official has said.

The project is based in the Southern Basra city and is the first of its kind in Iraq, which has been locked in a massive post-war rebuilding plan.

“This project will be dedicated to steel industries as well as aluminium and other metals..it will be built by a Chinese company on a 7,500-square-metre site in Basra,” Riad Kazim, deputy director of industrial cities at the Industry and Metals Ministry, told the official daily Alsabah.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

