Dubai: Deniz Ventures, the venture capital fund of DenizBank, established under the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund - the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Emirates NBD Group, invests in TeamSec, a pioneer in AI-driven securitization technology, transforming the structured finance industry through its innovative Securitization-as-a-Service platform.

Focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the financial sector, TeamSec is driving the creation of a more efficient and transparent financial ecosystem by digitizing securitization processes. Through its AI and data analytics-based solutions, TeamSec seeks to create critical value for investors and financial institutions. With this investment, Deniz Ventures aims to address technological gaps in the field of securitization by collaborating with startups.

Commenting on the investment, Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: "We recognize the immense potential securitization holds in supporting regional growth. Our recent strategic investment in TeamSec, a fintech innovator specializing in Securitization as a Service, underscores our commitment to shaping this market and enabling its growth. We are the first investor in TeamSec, supporting the founder and team in their growth journey at an early stage."

NEOHUB CEO Gürhan Çam highlighted that TeamSec’s technological infrastructure will lay the groundwork for stronger collaborations among financial institutions in the future and contribute significantly to the financial ecosystem. He stated: "Digital transformation in the fintech sector is no longer a luxury but a necessity. As DenizBank and NEOHUB, we aim to address the technological gaps in the field of securitization by collaborating with startups through our investment in TeamSec. We recognize that TeamSec’s innovations in securitization have the potential to set new industry standards."

Emphasizing the role Emirates NBD’s Corporate Venture Capital arm in driving this investment, Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics, and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD’s Innovation Fund drives strategic investments in cutting-edge fintech startups like TeamSec, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that align with our vision of being the most innovative bank for our customers. As the industry evolves, the fund ensures we stay ahead of disruptive trends while enhancing the digital experience for our clients.”

Esad Erkam Köroğlu, Founder and CEO of TeamSec, highlighted that this strategic investment from Deniz Ventures is a key enabler in achieving the company’s vision: "This investment marks a significant milestone in TeamSec’s growth journey. With this support, we are poised to expand globally, bringing our products to new markets and making a substantial impact on the industry worldwide."

Both Emirates NBD and Deniz Ventures remain committed to investing in fintech and technology-driven startups, driving innovation and digital transformation in the financial sector. Building on prior investments such as Erguvan in 2023 and NewBridge Fintech Solutions, their support for high-growth startups like TeamSec highlights their dedication to shaping a sustainable, tech-enabled future in finance.

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Deniz Ventures:

Deniz Ventures, the venture capital arm of DenizBank, operates under the umbrella of the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund and is managed by NEOHUB, DenizBank’s innovation, entrepreneurship and digital arm.

Since its establishment, Deniz Ventures has successfully demonstrated its investment acumen, starting with its inaugural investment in Midas, which culminated in a remarkable exit of $6 million. In 2023, Deniz Ventures further expanded its portfolio by investing $733,000 in Erguvan, a promising sustain tech startup, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and forward-looking industries. As a key player in the innovation ecosystem, Deniz Ventures continues to support transformative startups that shape the future.

About TeamSec:

TeamSec is a fintech company specializing in Securitization as a Service, offering tailored solutions to streamline securitization processes for financial institutions. Their services include the issuance of Asset-Backed Securities (ABS), Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS), and advanced structured products, optimized through advanced analytics and AI. TeamSec enhances the entire securitization lifecycle, from structuring and pricing to compliance and risk management. By leveraging AI-powered analytics, TeamSec strengthens decision-making and risk management, providing clients with valuable insights and ensuring regulatory compliance. Their platform improves financial resource optimization, driving balance sheet efficiency and earnings, while aligning with industry best practices.