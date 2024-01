QuickRemit transfers to Lloyds Bank accounts take only 60 seconds

Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, today announced that its 60-second online fund transfer service ‘QuickRemit’ is now available for remittances to the United Kingdom.

Emirates Islamic customers will be able to conduct QuickRemit transfers to any Lloyds Bank account in the UK in less than 60 seconds, and transfers to other UK banks within one hour. Lloyds Bank is one of the UK’s leading banks with over 500 branches across England and Wales.

Emirates Islamic customers can avail QuickRemit service via EI + the bank's mobile banking app conveniently and securely at competitive rates and zero remittance fees.

Commenting on the launch of QuickRemit to the UK, Mohamed Al Hadi, Acting Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “Expanding our QuickRemit transfer service to the UK introduces simplicity, agility and security to the remittance experience of one of our key customer segments. The QuickRemit service offers customers a quick, free remittance channel to send money to the UK for various purposes including family needs, education or for investment.”

The bank currently extends the QuickRemit services to India and Pakistan, tying up with HDFC Bank and Faysal Bank respectively.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 42 branches and 211 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank. The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

