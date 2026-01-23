Dubai, UAE: Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) and Bustanica will make their joint debut at Gulfood 2026, presenting an expanded portfolio of food-service solutions for retail, hospitality, and catering partners.



Gulfood 2026 marks EKFC's first dedicated stand at the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event, as part of a broader push into commercial food services beyond its core airline catering operations, combining craftsmanship with scalability.



EKFC will showcase a range of products developed for high-volume, high-complexity environments, drawing on its experience supplying major global exhibitions, sporting events, and large-scale hospitality operations. The curated lineup includes cold cuts and sausages produced by a German master butcher, alongside omelettes, soups, sauces, pasta, and handcrafted beef Wellingtons and roulades. All products are developed using real, wholesome, natural ingredients and are locally manufactured across three state-of-the-art facilities and are export ready and SFDA approved.



Bustanica will introduce several new product lines designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles. This includes ready-to-eat salads with separated ingredients for freshness, right to moment of consumption, sandwiches featuring its signature variety of crunchy lettuces and greens, three soups designed for people on-the-go, and six retail juice varieties. Bustanica’s Top Line strawberries, grown for exceptional sweetness, colour, and texture, will also make a limited-edition appearance.



The world’s largest vertical farm will also highlight its root-to-stem philosophy, with cold-pressed juices made from stems and leaves, and popsicles infused with Bustanica-grown edible flowers.



Visitors to the stand can expect live product showcases, tastings, a virtual reality tour of the Bustanica facility, and a live micro-farm display.



Gulfood runs from 26-30 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

