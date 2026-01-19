Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Emirates Developments, one of the UAE’s leading developers specialising in distinctive branded residences, has announced the signing of a landmark agreement with Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, to develop Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island – a new expression of elevated living that blends vibrant city life with unique and purposeful experiences in Abu Dhabi.

This prestigious collaboration marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate landscape, bringing Jumeirah’s internationally renowned standards of hospitality, design excellence, and service to one of the capital’s most exclusive waterfront destinations.

Tareq Siam, Managing Director at Emirates Developments, said:

“This partnership with Jumeirah marks a defining milestone for Emirates Developments as an iconic residential address that sets new benchmarks in architectural excellence and premium urban living. Positioned to elevate the residential landscape of Al Maryah Island, the project further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global destination for luxury real estate. Al Maryah Island’s unrivalled location, combined with Jumeirah’s globally renowned brand, aligns seamlessly with our vision to deliver exceptional, future-forward branded residences and a truly elevated standard of luxury living.”

In 2025, Emirates Developments proudly unveiled several landmark real estate projects in the UAE. First, a Hilton-branded residential tower in Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers introduced a new benchmark in refined urban living. Stellar By Elie Saab on Yas Island brought couture-inspired elegance to the capital, offering discerning residents an exclusive lifestyle distinguished by world-class design, premium finishes, and unrivalled amenities.

These flagship releases reflect the company’s continued commitment to delivering iconic, high-value branded residences tailored for sophisticated clientele seeking exceptional quality and elevated living experiences.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah, said:

“Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island represents another step forward in our growth journey. As our second property in Abu Dhabi, it underscores Jumeirah’s strengthened focus on expanding our branded residences offering and reinforces our leadership position in the UAE. This development continues the evolution of our residential portfolio, following the launch of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab last year and the recent announcements of Jumeirah Asora Bay Hotel and Residences and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers in Dubai. Each of these properties is designed to elevate and inspire living well every day, reflecting the future of the Jumeirah brand.”

Anchored on a combined plot in one of the most coveted locations on Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s newest business, lifestyle and luxury retail destination, Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island will comprise 253 apartments ranging from one-to-five-bedroom units, offering unmatched elegance in the heart of the capital and unlocking each an exceptional blend of upscale community living and luxurious lifestyle. Adjacent to The Galleria Mall and overlooking the scenic canal, the project enjoys direct access to the promenade and prime views over the water canal, Reem Island, and Abu Dhabi’s mesmerising skyline.

About Emirates Developments

Emirates Developments is a distinguished real estate developer headquarters in Abu Dhabi and recognized for its specialization in world-class branded residences. The company is committed to redefining modern living by delivering premium residential and commercial developments that seamlessly integrate luxury, sustainability, and functional design.

Emirates Developments focuses on crafting communities that inspire, endure, and add long-term value. Every project is driven by meticulous attention to detail, global partnerships, and an unwavering dedication to quality ensuring exceptional living environments and enriching experiences for residents, stakeholders, and the wider community.

About Jumeirah

Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, operates an exceptional portfolio of 29 properties across 11 countries in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. In 1999, Jumeirah changed the face of luxury hospitality with the opening of the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and the brand is now renowned worldwide for its distinguished beachfront resorts, esteemed city hotels and exclusive residences. From the contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Jumeirah Olhahali Island to the art-inspired Jumeirah Capri Palace in Italy and the modern twist on a British classic at Jumeirah Carlton Tower in London, the brand has become synonymous with warm and generous service and the ability to craft distinctive and purposeful experiences that bring joy to guests from across the world.