Dubai, UAE: Emirates Building Systems (EBS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, and one of the leading manufacturers of steel structures in the Middle East, has been awarded a prestigious contract to deliver two aircraft hangars at Abu Dhabi Airport, worth more than AED 34 million, bolstering the Company's extensive track record of successfully executed airport projects throughout the region.

The awarded contract encompasses the construction of two aircraft hangars. The first hangar is an impressive structure with dimensions of 153 meters in width, 89 meters in length, and a towering height of 39 meters and the second hangar is equally remarkable, with dimensions of 90 meters in width, 97 meters in length, and an identical height of 39 meters.

Designed to meet the stringent aviation industry standards, with 3000 tons of steel, EBS's scope of work on this project is all-encompassing, including engineering, fabrication, supply, and the erection of steel structures in addition to application of fire-rated paint to ensure the highest level of safety and performance for these cutting-edge facilities.

“This a fast-track project for Emirates Building Systems and we are making great progress in the engineering and fabrication of the steel structures. EBS is committed to delivering these hangars with precision and excellence, underscoring the Company's reputation as an industry leader in providing engineering and construction solutions to the aviation sector in the United Arab Emirates and beyond”, said Joseph Chidiac, General Manager of Emirates Building Systems.

EBS well-known portfolio of projects like the Al Maktoum International Airport- Passenger and Cargo terminal in Dubai World Central (DWC) in Jebel Ali, Dubai international airport Passenger Terminal 2 Building and Departure Halls in Terminal 1, Tripoli International Airport in Libya and the New Ouagadougou- Donsin International Airport, Burkina Faso - West Africa highlight the Company’s expertise in airport projects.

With the project expected to be complete by early 2024, EBS is making great progress in the engineering and fabrication of the steel structures.

The end user for this prestigious project is Etihad Engineering, a renowned name in the aviation industry and the contract was signed with Aircraft Support Industries (ASI), a key player in the aviation support services sector.

"In entrusting EBS with the construction of two pivotal aircraft hangars at Abu Dhabi Airport, we affirm our absolute confidence in their unmatched commitment to excellence," said Mark Langbein, ASI's Managing Director. "This milestone solidifies our partnership with industry leaders, cementing our shared legacy in setting unparalleled standards for top-tier airport infrastructure throughout the region."

With a rich history of delivering high-quality projects, EBS is dedicated to advancing the construction industry with innovative and sustainable solutions and the Company’s commitment to excellence, safety, and environmental responsibility has made it a trusted partner in diverse sectors, including aviation, infrastructure, and more.

About Emirates Building Systems

Established in 1997 as a subsidiary of Dubai Investments PJSC, Emirates Building Systems (EBS) is the leading manufacturer of steel structures in the Middle East. As a regional pioneer in the design, fabrication, and construction of quality steel structures, EBS’s projects portfolio consists of high-rise buildings more than 50 storeys, airports and metro railways, power plants, refineries, oil and gas structures, factories, bridges, logistics and distribution centers, warehouses, theme parks, poultries and dairy farms, car parks, etc. EBS has also established a significant international presence with sales offices in GCC Countries, Africa, and Asia to cater to an extensive client base across the globe.

About Dubai Investments

Dubai Investments, is one of the leading companies in the United Arab Emirates in the field of investment, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, with more than 16,700 shareholders, with a capital of 4 billion dirhams. Founded in 1995, the company has experienced extensive growth and its diversified portfolio currently includes 35 subsidiaries and joint ventures across 23 sectors. Since its inception, Dubai Investments has distinguished itself in introducing and adopting advanced technologies, pioneering business models, unique investment strategies and innovative concepts, driving progress across key sectors and markets including construction materials, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, and financial investments throughout the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East.