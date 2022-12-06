Emerge, a joint venture between EDF and Masdar, will provide full turnkey project for 1.2-megawatt peak project, including design, procurement and construction, and operation and maintenance

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and EDF, and Al Dahra, one of the largest integrated agri-businesses in the Middle East, have announced a strategic partnership to develop a rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installation at Al Dahra Food Industry at Khalifa Industrial Zone Facility Abu Dhabi (KIZAD).

The rooftop solar system will be installed on Al Dahra’s rice processing facility at KIZAD and will produce about 45 percent of its annual energy demand. Under the agreement, Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for the 1.2-megawatt peak (MWp) project, including the design, procurement, and construction, as well as operation and maintenance of the plant. The project is scheduled to be operational next year.

"Al Dahra is always conscious of its impact when it comes to the environment. We believe that solar energy and this project justify our commitment to reduce our carbon emission in line with our goals,” said Gianluca Fabbri, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Al Dahra Group. “At Al Dahra, our vision aligns with our objective to give the greatest food and goods to our community by using our considerable agricultural expertise every step of the way, through partnering with national and international companies."

“Food security is a key strategic priority for the United Arab Emirates, so we are pleased to enter into this partnership with Al Dahra, which underpins their aim to optimize the energy consumption of their facilities. We look forward to leveraging our extensive energy services experience as we continue to support the UAE’s efforts to enhance availability, accessibility and affordability of crops and food supply,” said Michel Abi Saab, General Manager, Emerge.

Al Dahra is a pioneer of innovative farming in the world. The strategic partnership with Emerge aims to support the country's food security strategy by assisting with sustainable agricultural practices, supplementing existing electricity demand, and showcasing renewable energy technology and its impacts on industrial facilities.

The International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) REmap 2030 report on renewable energy prospects for the UAE stated that rooftop solar PV could potentially provide 6 percent of the country’s total power generation by 2030.

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, specializing in the cultivation, production, and trading of animal feed and essential food commodities and end-to-end supply chain management. Serving a large customer base from the Government and Commercial sectors, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Asia and the Middle East. The group manages and operates a land bank in excess of 400 thousand acres in addition to state-of the-art forage processing and baling facilities. It has the capacity to produce and supply 3 million metric tons of Alfalfa and Grasses annually, catering for the needs of the dairy and cattle industries. It is also a prominent player in the production, packaging, marketing and distribution of grains, operating four rice mills with the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of rice annually and two flour mills with the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of flour annually. Al Dahra has also made considerable investments within the logistics and supply chain sector.

About Emerge

Emerge is a joint venture between Masdar and EDF Group established to collaborate on opportunities in distributed solar generation, energy efficiency and street lighting in the UAE and KSA. As an energy services company, Emerge offers clients full turn key supply and demand side energy management solutions through solar power agreements and energy performance contracting at no up-front cost to the client.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar is advancing the commercialization and deployment of renewable energy, sustainable urban development and clean technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the strategic investment company of the Government of Abu Dhabi, our mandate is to help maintain the UAE’s leadership in the global energy sector, while supporting the diversification of both its economy and energy sources for the benefit of future generations. Today, Masdar is active in over 40 countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Egypt, Morocco, the UK, the US, Australia, Serbia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, and many more.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million are in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

