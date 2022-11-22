Cairo 3A for Agricultural and Animal Production, a subsidiary of Egyptian food commodity conglomerate Cairo 3A Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Intro Sustainable Resources to establish a 3-megawatt (MW) solar power plant on the company’s 2,500-acre farm in Wadi El-Natrun.

The MoU was signed on the side-lines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The solar power plant will supply 80 percent of the energy requirements of the farms while offseting 4,000 tonnes of carbon emissions, the company said in a press statement.

Intro Sustainable Resources will finance, build and operate the plant, according to the MoU.

Cairo 3A Agricultural Company’s farm includes one of the largest cold storage facilities in the Middle East and Africa region with three cold rooms, two freezing rooms, two pre-cooling rooms, and one quick-freezing tunnel, in addition to a 12,000 tonnes per annum concentrates factory.In February 2019, Cairo 3A’s poultry subsidiary had signed $90 million contract with KarmSolar to develop and operate a solar microgrid system for powering the poultry company's operations.

The statement said the parent company will announce “similar projects” at the sites of subsidiary companies in the coming months.

(Writing by Eman Hamed & Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

