Cairo: Emaar Misr inaugurated the new “Address Beach Resort Marassi”, in Marassi located in Egypt’s North Coast, marking Egypt's second hotel and resort under the renowned "Address Hotels and Resorts" brand. Known for its exceptional levels of service, "Address" has become the destination of choice for travelers worldwide. With branches in Dubai, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, this luxury chain offers a truly unique and unforgettable experience for every guest.

This step resonates with Emaar’s vision pertinent to developing Egypt’s North Coast, and upgrading the hotel and hospitality sector in it, while making a significant contribution toward establishing Egypt as a premier destination for leisure tourism in the Middle East.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Major General Khaled Shoaib, Governor of Marsa Matrouh, and Mr. Mohamed AlAbbar, Founder of Emaar Properties.

Address Beach Resort Marassi Beach is located on an area of 86,100 square meters in Marassi, Sidi Abdelrahman, and it has been meticulously constructed along the breathtaking beach of Marassi, where the guests are offered a private experience through a 160 m – long private beach. The hotel’s exceptional location is within a walking distance to the new international marina and yacht club, comprising 118 rooms and suites designed in a cutting-edge style, 169 serviced apartments in addition to 69 cabanas located a few steps away from the sea and Marassi Marina.

Emaar Misr thoughtfully designed the hotel to provide its visitors with an all-encompassing experience through a myriad of facilities, including four pools that were designed to meet the finest international standards, in addition to a fitness center, spa and Qix kids club, along with a group of fancy restaurants that serve the best dishes from various international cuisines.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed AlAbbar, founder of Emaar Properties, expressed: “We are proud to inaugurate Address Beach Resort Marassi in the North Coast of Egypt. In fact, this step reflects our deep-rooted confidence in the Egyptian market and our keenness to invest in Egypt, to establish it as a prominent global destination for tourism, backed up with the support of the Egyptian government and its consistent efforts in this regard.”

AlAbbar continued: “Emaar aims to develop a portfolio of 10 hotels, which represents approximately 3,000 hotel rooms in Egypt’s North Coast with an investment of EGP 26.3 billion, including both the previously launched hotels and those that are still under construction. This reflects the company's vision to enhance the hotels and hospitality sector in this destination, and building on this belief, Emaar Misr launched Address Marassi Golf Resort, in addition to renovating and launching Alamein Hotel, along with five Boutique Hotels. Having said that, the company is planning to inaugurate Vida Marina Resort very soon."

Mr. Alabbar also added that Emaar Egypt's vision has been manifested through the development of the Marassi project, setting a new standard for development with its world-class designs. Not only this, but the project has contributed to Egypt becoming a destination for yacht enthusiasts as it currently hugs the largest international marina for yachts on the Mediterranean Coast.

It is worth mentioning that Emaar's impact in Egypt's development sector has soared with an impressive lineup of 6 projects, namely Marassi and Soul in North Coast, Up Town Cairo located in the center of Cairo, Mivida in New Cairo, in addition to Cairo Gate in Sheikh Zayed and Belle Vie nestled in New Zayed.