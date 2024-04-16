UAE - Almal Real Estate Development, a Dubai-based leading developer of ultra-luxury, award-winning residential project Harrisoni La Mer, has announced the launch of its flagship hospitality project on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations.

The upcoming luxury hotel and residence development boasts more than 422 hotel rooms and fully managed residential units that open out to uninterrupted views of the picturesque Arabian Gulf.

The hotel and residence facilities will encompass a sophisticated vibrant beach club, exquisite bars and restaurants, captivating infinity pools, all situated adjacent to the Wynn resort.

Almal Real Estate Development has appointed Palladium Hotel Group to manage its flagship development on Al Marjan Island, consisting on two properties: The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residencies, under the renowned brand Ushuaia Unexpected Hotels & Residences.

The reputed Spanish hotel operator, with more than 50 years of hospitality experience, already manages more than 40 hotels in seven countries under nine brands.

Since its birth in 2011 in Ibiza, Ushuaia Unexpected Hotels & Residences has been characterised as a pioneering luxury brand providing the most exclusive and unrivalled experiences and services including the perfect combination of music and entertainment for guests and visitors.

Composed of two hotels and the world-renowned club: Ushuaïa Ibiza-, will at end of 2024 season welcome The Unexpected Ibiza Hotel. The property offers avant-garde design, cutting-edge technology, VIP services, and a diverse gastronomic experience, and world-class music entertainment.

Now, Almal Real Estate Development will bring the iconic Ushuaia Unexpected Hotels & Residences concept to Al Marjan Island, through its recently launched collection: The Unexpected Hotels & Residences, to elevate the region’s hospitality landscape with immersive wellness, musical, dining and entertainment experiences.

Dmytro Starovoitov, Founder, Almal Real Estate Development, said: “Our new development embodies Almal’s commitment to delivering unmatched luxury and sophistication in the realm of hospitality and entertainment.

“As a full-service investments and development company, we are excited to bring The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel and The Unexpected Al Marjan Residencies to the UAE, unveiling a groundbreaking hospitality concept with unparalleled experiences.”

Jesus Sobrino, Chief Executive Officer, Palladium Hotel Group, said: “For Palladium Hotel Group it is a great honour to have the trust of Almal Real Estate Development on this unique project, which will bring together a love brand to a destination of reference for the luxury segment as it is UAE.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “As the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, we are thrilled to continue shaping the future of upscale living on Al Marjan Island with the launch of this prestigious project.

“We are always dedicated to providing rewarding opportunities for investors and unparalleled experiences for residents and guests, further enhancing the allure of the island as a premium lifestyle destination.”

Almal Real Estate Development’s commitment has been further bolstered by attracting more than $100 million in investments within the region, reinforcing its position as one of the key players in the industry.

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).