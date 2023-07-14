Dubai, UAE: Elite Pearl Charter, one of Dubai’s leading yacht rental companies, has introduced its new luxury Yacht “Elite 16” to its fleet, the unveiling of this masterpiece “Elite 16” is a part of the company’s plan to expand by the end of the decade. This extraordinary yacht brand name - Sunseeker 70Ft, will be adding a new dimension to luxury and redefining privileged cruising and lifestyle in Dubai.

The “Elite 16” yacht offers the most luxurious amenities and modern craftsmanship for an exceptional and extraordinary cruising experience in the enchanting waters of Dubai, creating cherished and unforgettable memories.

This New Luxury yacht’s features include:

FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED INTERIOR: Ensuring a comfortable and pleasant travel experience regardless of the climate outside. THREE LUXURIOUS BEDROOMS: Providing a private haven for up to six guests to rest and relax in ultimate comfort. TWO-ELEGANT BATHROOM: featuring modern amenities and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring convenience and luxury. SPACIOUS SALON: Boasting three exquisite tables and plush couches, creating the perfect setting for socializing or relaxing. DEDICATED DINING AREA: With a luxurious dining table inviting guests to savour delicious food while enjoying the panoramic view. BAR KITCHEN: Fully equipped with a microwave and fridge, catering to all culinary desires. UPPER DECK SEATING AREA: Offering a serene space to soak in breathtaking views and create cherished memories. SUNBED: Inviting guests into the warm embrace of the Dubai sun while enjoying moments of tranquillity. BACK DECK SEATING AREA WITH TABLE: Ideal for alfresco dining or unwinding with cocktails against a stunning backdrop.

“We are keen to keep promises to our clients, and we are excited to introduce the “Elite 16” to our clients, offering an unparalleled luxury yacht charter experience in Dubai" said Mr. Wiam Abdullah, Managing Director of Elite Pearl Charter.

"With its exquisite features and impeccable design, the Elite 16 represents the promise of providing unforgettable moments and creating lifelong memories for our guests. We invite all yachting enthusiasts to take advantage of our promotional discounts and embark on a journey of luxury and adventure. The stunning waters of Dubai. "Added Mr. Wiam Abdullah.

In addition to these fantastic features, Elite Pearl Yacht Charter offers a variety of features and inclusions to make your experience even more enjoyable, such as a sound system and refreshing soft drinks, keeping guests refreshed throughout their journey.

On this occasion and to celebrate the launch of its “Elite 16”, Elite Pearl Yachts is offering 20% discounts on charter bookings for the launch of its new Elite 16 yacht. This offer provides a unique opportunity for people to enjoy an unforgettable experience in Dubai's stunning waters at an unbeatable price.

Elite Pearl Yachts Charter offers luxury adventure experiences. For more information and bookings, please visit: https://elitepearlcharter.com/product/elite-16-yachts/ or contact us via (Call & WhatsApp) on +971 56 372 9777

About Elite Pearl Charter:

"Elite Pearl Charter is the No.1 yacht rental company in Dubai, with a wide range of yachts to choose from, we are sure to have the perfect one for your needs. Since 2013, we have provided an unforgettable experience for all our customers, from luxury Yachts to fishing boats and speed boats as well. Elite Pearl Yachts Charter is the leading yacht rental company in Dubai, offering luxurious yachts for private charter. With 10 years of experience in the industry, we know how to make your time on board unforgettable. With a wide range of yachts to choose from, we are sure to have the perfect vessel for your needs. Our yachts are perfect for special occasions such as weddings, corporate events, and family get-togethers. Our experienced staff will take care of everything, from planning to execution, so you can relax and enjoy your time on board. We understand the importance of your special occasion and offer unparalleled service with a wide range of amenities, including custom catering services and complimentary beverages. Our professional staff will ensure that you are comfortable and secure during your journey, while also making Whether you’re looking for a luxurious experience or want to host an event on board, our team will make sure that you have everything you need and more.

