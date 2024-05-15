Ukraine's seaport cargo turnover in April almost doubled year on year to around 10 million metric tons with agricultural goods dominating the volume, the state seaport authority said on Wednesday.

Ukraine sends the lion's share of its exports through deep water Black Sea ports, but shipments have fallen sharply since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Grain cargo amounted to 6.3 million tons, the authority said. Grain and metal products are traditionally among Ukraine's main export commodities.

January-April exports via ports totalled 37.7 million tons, up from 22 million in the same period in 2023, the authority said. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)



