Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ELCOME, a global provider of maritime technology and satellite communication solutions, announced today that it has signed an authorized reseller agreement with Amazon Leo (formerly Project Kuiper) to offer satellite-based connectivity to the commercial maritime sector.

Under this agreement, ELCOME will offer Amazon Leo to fleets operating across all major oceans, supporting merchant shipping, offshore service vessels commercial fishing, and yachting. Building on ELCOME’s existing fleet connectivity footprint across more than 5,000 vessels, the addition of Amazon Leo Pro and Leo Ultra terminals will provide operators with an independent low Earth orbit connectivity path that improves availability and network diversity at sea. Customers will see increased resilience, optimized application performance, and accelerated modern digital operations onboard and between ship and shore.

Amazon Leo is building one of the most advanced satellite communications systems in the world. Powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, the system will provide lower latency and higher transmission capacity than traditional geostationary satellite solutions, enabling real-time applications, telemetry, remote operations, and hybrid network architectures.

“This agreement advances our mission to deliver global, scalable, and future-ready connectivity to the maritime industry,” said Jimmy Grewal, Managing Director of ELCOME. “Amazon Leo technology will help transform how vessels communicate, operate, and integrate with their shoreside networks.”

“Through this agreement with Amazon Leo, Elcome will provide the connectivity that modern maritime operations demand. Customers on the open seas will have the ability to power critical technology, using our antennas designed to operate seamlessly in challenging maritime environments.” said Trevor Vieweg, Head of Global Business, Amazon Leo.

Maritime operators will benefit from ELCOME’s global engineering footprint, 24/7 support operations, and long experience deploying satellite communication systems for fleets of all sizes.

About ELCOME

ELCOME is a Dubai-based maritime technology and communications company that has been serving enterprise, government, offshore energy, defence, and yachting customers worldwide for more than 55 years. The company specializes in satellite connectivity, navigation, automation, safety, and digital vessel solutions advanced communication systems across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and North America.

About Amazon Leo

Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Its mission is to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers beyond the reach of existing networks, from individual households and small businesses to large enterprise and government customers—and anyone in between. Amazon Leo is powered by an initial constellation of more than 3,000 satellites, connected to a secure, global network of ground gateway antennas and dedicated fiber, and includes a lineup of compact, high-performance antennas – Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra – that communicate with satellites passing overhead. The entire system is designed, built, and operated in-house at Amazon and aims to connect tens of millions of customers around the world.

