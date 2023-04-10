Ali El Gebely: The strategic partnerships and the upcoming listing will contribute to the development of the company's business and promote its successful investments at the local and international levels.

Abdel Hadi Al Sadi: We strive to provide high quality services in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and transparency.

Ethmar International Holding (EIH) recently signed an agreement with BHM Capital Financial Services for the latter to provide financial advisory and listing services, and to act as a strategic partner to list EIH as a private joint stock company in the UAE stock market.

According to the agreement, BHM Capital is appointed as a financial advisor and manager of the private offering process. The partnership represents a new milestone in the track record and achievements of the two companies and contributes to the expansion of local markets and the growth and development of the UAE economy, in line with country's vision to create a clear path for sustainable economic growth.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali El Gebely, the Managing Director, and CEO of Ethmar International Holding (EIH), said "Ethmar International Holding is a leading company in the Middle East, whose mission is to build real value for the future of investment through strategic partnerships to develop a diversified, innovative and sustainable investment portfolio."

He added: "the UAE economy serves as a key hub for the activities of financial markets in the Middle East, as reflected in the great boom in the country". He stressed that the UAE economy has demonstrated resilience in the face of the ongoing global challenges, which attracted global high demand from investors to establish their businesses and invest in this fast-growing emerging market. He also praised BHM Capital's broad experience in the capital markets, and in providing high-quality services in line with the highest international standards.

For his part, Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sadi, CEO of BHM Capital, thanked the Board of Directors of Ethmar International Holding Group for their confidence in BHM Capital and for appointing it as its financial and listing advisor. "We are delighted to have the confidence of Ethmar International Holding to handle its conversion into a private joint stock company and also to manage its private offering and upcoming listing in the stock market," he said.

Al Sadi added, "This strategic partnership is a great opportunity and a key milestone for BHM Capital in its journey to achieve its goals to become the most important provider of integrated financial and investment services in the financial markets."

Investing in many companies in various fields such as technology, real estate development and energy, the Abu Dhabi-based Ethmar International Holding (EIH) focuses on encouraging and developing diversified businesses across a wide range of key sectors at the local and international levels, in pursuit of sustainable returns that ensure strong and continuous growth for the group.

Established in 2006, BHM Capital is a leading financial services company that provides both individual and corporate investors with an integrated package of financial and investment services in the local, regional, and global financial markets.

BHM Capital offers a wide range of services covering funds and investment portfolios management, financial consulting for mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring, corporate valuation, brokerage in local and international stock markets, and many innovative investment products.

-Ends-