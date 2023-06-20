Dubai, UAE – Dubai Festival City Mall announces spectacular fireworks show as part of the Eid al-Adha celebrations.

Back by popular demand, the mall will light up the sky above Festival Bay with a firework display lasting nearly four minutes on 29th June at 9 pm. Complemented by the renowned IMAGINE show, guests can witness a captivating display curated with lasers, lights, water, fire and visual effects, creating an unforgettable experience on the night.

Additionally, this Eid al-Adha, Esaad card holders can enjoy up to 50 per cent discounts when shopping at Dubai Festival City Mall. With over 150 participating retailers, cardholders can take advantage of incredible savings and enhance their shopping experience until 30th June.

-Ends-

For more information, please visit:

#DubaiFestivalCityMall @dubaifestivalcitymall

Website: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dubaifestivalcitymall

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dubaifestivalcitymall

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com