United Arab Emirates – Dubai — EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, has recorded a significant increase in interest in its three ground-breaking devices following an unveiling at GITEX Global, which took place at Dubai World Trade Center last month. EcoFlow welcomed more than 1,000 visitors during GITEX which led to a sharp increase in business enquiries not only from the GCC region, but also from the wider Middle East, South Asia, Africa and South America markets.

During GITEX, EcoFlow unveiled RIVER 2 PRO, DELTA 2 and WAVE 2. These devices harness the advantages of EcoFlow’s battery technology to deliver energy-efficient performance at home and for outdoor adventures. With the UAE set to host COP28, increasing numbers of individuals and businesses are opting to use more sustainable technology to support national and regional efforts to tackle climate change and support greater energy efficiency.

Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow commented: “People are more focused on supporting sustainability initiatives than ever before and this is a trend that we have witnessed not just in Middle East but across the globe. Following our participation at GITEX in Dubai, there has been a significant increase in interest in our technologies as people are choosing to use solar-powered solutions whilst enjoying the great weather of the winter months in the region. We are proud to be supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability theme by providing highly sustainable, innovative technologies for consumers. We look forward to seeing more people select EcoFlow technologies which make life more enjoyable and convenient at home, outdoors and on the go..”

EcoFlow’s RIVER 2 PRO makes grab-and-go power easy through industry-leading recharging speeds and LFP batteries in a compact form factor. Charging to 100% in just 70 minutes and with an ultra-long lifetime, the product provides the most cost-effective power in its category and offers a reliable energy source for on-the-go lifestyles and emergency home backup. With a product lifetime six times longer than the industry average, the RIVER 2 Pro delivers a new level of long-term value in the portable power station market and ensures as many people as possible can access the very latest in sustainable energy innovation.

EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 is an industry-leading upgrade to the revolutionary DELTA Portable Power Station. DELTA 2 has a 1800W AC output and can power more than 90% of the home appliances. With a recharging speed that is seven times faster than the industry average, up to 3kWh of expandable capacity, the DELTA 2 is a must-have for every family that puts power security and comfort first in the Middle East region.

Ideal for the Middle East region, the RIVER 2 Pro can be charged via solar power to provide users with an easy way to achieve a greener lifestyle using energy that is completely free. Supporting a maximum solar input of 220W, the RIVER 2 Pro can be fully recharged in as little as three hours using EcoFlow’s Portable Solar Panels. DELTA 2 can also be charged using EcoFlow Portable Solar Panels. Supporting a maximum 500W solar input, the DELTA 2 can be fully recharged in hours, providing a sustainable power supply in outdoor and off-grid scenarios.

For users seeking to add indoor luxury to their outdoor adventures, the EcoFlow WAVE 2 portable air conditioner and heater delivers outstanding comfort during hot summer days and cool winters. The second generation of EcoFlow’s WAVE series, WAVE 2, delivers the industry’s fastest cooling and heating available in a device of its kind, with 5100 BTU cooling and 6100 BTU heating capabilities with an effective area of 107.6 sq ft (10 sq m).

All three products are available for purchase soon from the EcoFlow Amazon UAE store.

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces.

